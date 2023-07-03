Weston McKennie to join Christian Pulisic & Yunus Musah at AC Milan? Juventus include USMNT star in swap offer

Juventus have reportedly included Weston McKennie in a swap proposal that would see the American trade places with AC Milan star Pierre Kalulu.

Midfielder spent time on loan at Leeds last season

Bianconeri happy to let him go

Rossoneri linked with several Americans

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international is returning to Italian football this summer after spending the second half of the 2022-23 campaign on loan at Leeds – with relegation from the Premier League suffered during a testing spell at Elland Road.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juve are willing to part with McKennie in the latest transfer window, and Tuttomercatoweb claims that a player exchange proposal has been put to Serie A rivals at San Siro. The Bianconeri are willing to let McKennie pack his bags for Milan if that deal sees French defender Kalulu head in the opposite direction.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It could be that McKennie finds himself lining up alongside a couple of USMNT colleagues if a move to Milan is made, with the Rossoneri said to be keen on luring Christian Pulisic away from Chelsea and prising Yunus Musah from the clutches of La Liga outfit Valencia.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Juve have been monitoring 23-year-old Kalulu for some time and hope that they can tempt Milan into a deal. McKennie’s presence in talks should aid that cause, with the 24-year-old midfielder having taken in 65 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining them from Schalke on an initial loan agreement in 2020.