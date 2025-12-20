How to watch Oregon vs James Madison NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Oregon Ducks enter the postseason at 11–1 and will enjoy the spotlight of hosting their first-ever College Football Playoff game, with Dan Lanning leading the charge. Standing in their way are the James Madison Dukes, a program that’s already shattered expectations this season.

James Madison arrives with plenty of momentum, riding an 11-game heater that includes a Sun Belt title victory over Troy. Their only stumble came back in Week 2 at Louisville, which also happens to be the lone time the Dukes were cast as underdogs during the regular season. Since then, they’ve done nothing but win, and win convincingly.

Oregon, however, has been rolling just as impressively. The Ducks slammed the door on the regular season by winning their final six games by nearly 20 points per contest, looking every bit like a playoff-caliber heavyweight. They’ve also been dependable when laying big numbers, posting a solid 5-2-1 mark. Even better for Oregon, the injury report is trending in the right direction, with wideouts Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart all back at practice after late-season absences.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Oregon vs James Madison NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Oregon vs James Madison: Date and tip-off time

The Oregon Ducks will face off against the James Madison Dukes in an exciting NCAAF game on Saturday, December 20, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon.

Date Saturday, December 20, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT Venue Autzen Stadium Location Eugene, Oregon

How to watch Oregon vs James Madison on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oregon Ducks and the James Madison Dukes live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Oregon vs James Madison team news & key performers

Oregon Ducks team news

Oregon’s receiving corps may finally be getting some much-needed reinforcements at the perfect time. Dakorien Moore, Gary Bryant Jr., and Evan Stewart were all seen back on the practice field earlier this week, raising optimism ahead of the playoff. Stewart hasn’t appeared in a game this season after suffering a torn patellar tendon before ever getting on the field, while Moore and Bryant Jr. have spent most of November sidelined. Still, there’s growing belief all three could be available when it matters most.

Until now, Oregon has leaned on Malik Benson, who has emerged as the team’s top wideout with 526 receiving yards and four touchdowns, answering the call amid the rash of injuries. Tight end Kenyon Sadiq has also been a major weapon, piling up 490 yards and an impressive eight touchdown catches.

At the controls is quarterback Dante Moore, who has enjoyed a breakout campaign. Moore has thrown for 2,733 yards with 24 touchdowns against just six interceptions, while also chipping in 191 rushing yards and a score on the ground. With key playmakers trending back toward health, the Ducks’ offense could be peaking at exactly the right moment.

James Madison Dukes team news

James Madison rolls into this matchup at 12-1 with plenty of firepower, headlined by quarterback Alonza Barnett III. Barnett has been the engine of the Dukes’ offense all season, throwing for 2,533 yards and 21 touchdowns. He’s just as dangerous when plays break down, too, using his legs to rack up 544 rushing yards and an eye-popping 14 scores on the ground.

The Dukes’ most reliable weapon, though, is running back Wayne Knight. He’s been a workhorse, piling up 1,263 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, consistently setting the tone for the offense. On the outside, Landon Ellis stands out as the primary receiving threat, leading the team with 541 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, James Madison is no pushover. Up front, Sahir West anchors the line and presents a serious challenge, leading the team with seven sacks and routinely disrupting opposing backfields. As a unit, the Dukes have been stingy, giving up just 76.2 rushing yards and 171.5 passing yards per game. For Oregon, that means there’s little margin for error, starting fast and staying aggressive will be key as the Ducks chase their elusive first College Football Playoff victory.