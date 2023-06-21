UEFA sanctions West Ham fans for their violent conduct in the UEFA Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague.

UEFA ban West Ham United fans for two away matches

Fans threw objects on the field injuring Biraghi in the Conference league final

West Ham in the Europa League next season

WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA have handed an away match ban to West Ham United supporters, with two years probation and a fine, for their actions in the game against Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League. The fans threw objects on the field, hitting Fiorentina's Cristiano Biraghi from the stands in last season's final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham won the second edition of the UEFA Conference League 2-1 against Fiorentina with a dramatic last-minute winner from Jarrod Bowen. The fans however grabbed headlines for their violent conduct in Prague injuring Fiorentina's players and invading the pitch at the end.

The sanction means fans won't be able to attend the club's first away trip on their return to the Europa League next season. West Ham condemned the actions of the section of the fanbase in an official statement in the aftermath of the match.

WHAT UEFA SAID: The European governing body announced their sanctions in an official statement on their website: "ACF Fiorentina – West Ham United FC, played on 7 June 2023 in Prague, Czechia (2023 UEFA Europa Conference League Final)

- To fine West Ham United FC €50,000 and to ban West Ham United FC from selling tickets to away supporters for its next two (2) UEFA competition matches, the second of which being suspended for a probationary period of two (2) years as from the date of this decision, for throwing of objects.

- To fine West Ham United FC €8,000 for the invasion of the field of play."

WHAT NEXT for West Ham United? David Moyes will compete in the Europa League once again after reaching the semi-finals in the 2021-22 season. They join fellow Premier League clubs Liverpool and Brighton in the competition next season.