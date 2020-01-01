Werner left 50 per cent happy with first Premier League goals as Chelsea throw two points away

The Germany international is off the mark in English top-flight competition, but his efforts only contributed to a draw at home to Southampton

Timo Werner is only 50 per cent happy to have opened his Premier League goal account for , with the Blues throwing away two points in a home date with .

The international striker is now up and running in the English top-flight.

His ability to deliver end product at Stamford Bridge has never been in doubt, with the 24-year-old establishing a reputation as one of European football’s most prolific frontmen.

He has had to bide his time before finding the target in Premier League competition, but bagged a brace against the Saints and will hope that the floodgates have now opened.

Werner was, however, unable to celebrate a welcome win alongside his two goals on Saturday, with Frank Lampard’s side seeing Southampton hit back in style to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw.

“The first half we played very well,” Werner told BBC Sport when reflecting on an eventful contest.

“When you get a goal two or three minutes before half-time it is not easy. You have to think with a clear head.

“Southampton make a lot of pressure on us and pressed us high. We gave them too much in terms of opportunities. We have to win the game.

“I am happy about the goals but I want to win the game - 50 per cent I am happy, 50% not.

“I don't know if we have a problem but the last three games we concede six goals and it is not where we want to be, to compete for titles.

“In Germany we always say defence wins titles. If we concede so many it is hard to win games and win titles.”

Lampard has struggled to plug defensive leaks throughout his time in charge of Chelsea, but he is pleased to see summer signing Werner proving his worth.

The Blues boss said: “They are great goals. The second in terms of the team was class but it is a lot to do by Timo.

“Those moments will come from him and other players. But we need to be more solid and making individual mistakes gives other teams chances.”

Lampard is unable to explain why his side are finding it so hard to keep opponents at bay and close games out, with consistency still proving to be elusive in west London.

He added when assessing a meeting with the Saints: “You go two goals up, you want to finish it off.

“It was the best we've played this season for sure at this stage. But Southampton are a good side. They put pressure on us off the ball. They put us under pressure after the first goal.

“My message at half-time was that the goal shouldn't change too much. We never got to the same levels in the second half. We can do better.

“We are seeing lots of goals across the league and no manager is happy. I don't know why it is.

“There are attacking players in this league and maybe pre-season and lack of working time plays a part. But we have to get better at it.”