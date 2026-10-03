UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 4 4 Oct 2026 - 14:45 Cardiff City Stadium

Today's game between Wales and Denmark will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Wales vs Denmark are listed below.

Wales host Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium in UEFA Nations League A, with Craig Bellamy's side looking to build on the momentum of their most recent result in the group.

Wales arrived at this Nations League campaign under pressure after a difficult run of results, but a comeback win over Norway at Cardiff City Stadium gave Bellamy's squad a timely lift. That victory ended a six-game winless slide and showed the character this group is capable of when the home crowd gets behind them.

Denmark come into this fixture having beaten Wales 2-0 earlier in the group phase, but Brian Riemer's side have since suffered a heavy 4-2 defeat to Portugal, a result that leaves them needing points to stay in contention at the top of Group 4.

Riemer has been candid about the challenges his team face, and Denmark will need a sharper performance than they produced against Portugal if they are to take anything from Cardiff. Patrick Dorgu's withdrawal from the squad due to injury adds to the selection concerns heading into this match.

For Wales, the Cardiff City Stadium atmosphere has consistently been one of their greatest assets. Bellamy will need the Red Wall in full voice again as his side look to follow up their win over Norway with another result that keeps their Nations League hopes alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Wales vs Denmark live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off information.

How to watch Wales vs Denmark with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Craig Bellamy has not reported any injuries or suspensions in the Wales squad ahead of this fixture, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Brian Riemer's Denmark squad are without Patrick Dorgu, who was forced to withdraw after picking up an injury during the Nations League campaign. No further suspensions are currently listed, though updates will be confirmed nearer to kick-off.

Form

Wales have recorded one win, one draw, and three defeats across their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding eight. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Norway in the Nations League, ending a difficult run. Prior to that, they lost 2-0 to Denmark and 1-0 to Portugal in the group phase, and also fell 2-1 to Romania in a June friendly.

Denmark have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches, scoring seven goals and conceding nine. Their most recent result was a 4-2 defeat to Portugal in the Nations League. They did beat Wales 2-0 earlier in the group phase, and their five-match run also includes a 3-2 loss to Norway, a 0-0 draw with DR Congo, and a 2-2 aggregate loss to Czechia in World Cup qualification.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the current UEFA Nations League A group phase on September 27, 2026, when Denmark won 2-0. Across the last five recorded fixtures, Denmark hold the advantage with three wins to Wales's one, with one further result on record. Denmark have scored eight goals across those matches, with Wales scoring two.

Standings

Grp. 4 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Portugal POR 3 3 0 0 7 3 +4 9 W W W 2 Denmark DEN 3 1 0 2 6 7 -1 3 L W L 3 Norway NOR 3 1 0 2 5 6 -1 3 L L W 4 Wales WAL 3 1 0 2 2 4 -2 3 W L L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

Wales sit bottom of Group 4 heading into this fixture, making a home win against second-placed Denmark a necessity if Bellamy's side are to keep their quarter-final ambitions alive.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wales vs Denmark today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: