Champions League - Game Week 2 13 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Lyse Arena

Today's game between Viking and Bayern Munich will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Viking vs Bayern Munich is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Bayern Munich travel to Stavanger to face Viking at the Lyse Arena in the Champions League, with Vincent Kompany's side looking to build on their strong position in the competition.

Viking arrive in good domestic form, having won four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their only recent defeat came in the Champions League against VfB Stuttgart, and they will be eager to make the Lyse Arena a difficult venue for one of Europe's elite clubs.

Bayern head into this fixture off the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, a result that Kompany described as an emotional rollercoaster after his side had four goals disallowed. Despite generating 29 shots and hitting the woodwork twice, the champions were held.

Harry Kane leads Bayern's attack and remains the club's standout figure, with president Herbert Hainer publicly backing the England captain as his Ballon d'Or candidate ahead of the ceremony. Michael Olise, who has drawn interest from Real Madrid, is also expected to feature after Hainer moved to shut down transfer speculation by pointing to the Frenchman's contract running until 2029.

Joshua Kimmich, whose place in the Germany setup has been debated during the international break, is named in Bayern's projected lineup and will be looking to assert himself at club level.

For Viking, this represents a chance to produce a result that would resonate across Norwegian football. Bayern are second in the Champions League standings, which underlines just how steep the challenge is for Morten Jensen's side.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich live.

How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Viking manager Morten Jensen has named a projected XI featuring Arild Oestboe in goal, with a back line of Kristoffer Haugen, Gianni Stensness, Jesper Daland, and Henrik Heggheim. The midfield and attack are expected to include Tobias Moi, Ola Visted, Joe Bell, Zlatko Tripic, Peter Christiansen, and Henrik Roervik Bjoerdal. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side.

Vincent Kompany is set to field Manuel Neuer in goal for Bayern, with Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, and Alphonso Davies forming the defence. The midfield trio of Tom Bischof, Aleksandar Pavlovic, and Joshua Kimmich is expected to support an attack of Luis Diaz, Michael Olise, and Harry Kane. Bayern have reported no injuries or suspensions ahead of this fixture.

Form

Viking arrive in strong form, winning four of their last five matches across all competitions for a record of W4-D0-L1. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Brann in the Eliteserien on October 9, and they also recorded a commanding 8-1 victory over Kristiansund BK in September. Their only defeat in this run came against VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League, where they lost 3-1. Across their last five matches, Viking have scored 14 goals and conceded six.

Bayern's last five results show a record of W3-D2-L0. Their most recent match was the 2-2 draw with Augsburg in the Bundesliga, and they also drew 0-0 with Schalke 04 in September. Their biggest result in this period was a 7-0 win over Union Berlin, and they beat Bodoe/Glimt 5-0 in the Champions League. Bayern have scored 15 goals and conceded two across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Viking and Bayern Munich. Further information will be added closer to kick-off.

Standings

In the Champions League, Bayern Munich sit second, placing them among the competition's leading sides and making them heavy favourites to progress. Viking are positioned 29th, reflecting the size of the task facing the Norwegian club as they look to cause an upset on home soil.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: