LaLiga - Game Week 10 24 Oct 2026 - 12:30 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Villarreal will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:30 PM.

Valencia vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Select. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, giving access to LaLiga coverage across the weekend matchround.

Valencia host Villarreal at the Estadio Mestalla in a LaLiga derby that carries real weight for both sides of this regional rivalry.

Valencia sit 19th in the table, deep in the relegation zone, and Javier Aguirre's side are running out of room for error. Two draws and two defeats in their last four league outings have done little to ease the pressure on a squad already stretched by injury.

The club recently confirmed a major ownership development, with American consortium Pitchwise Holdings acquiring a 42 per cent stake in a deal that values Valencia at €1.25 billion. A €100 million capital injection has been made available immediately, but that investment is a long-term play. The points situation demands attention right now.

Villarreal arrive at Mestalla in 12th place, a comfortable mid-table position that still masks some inconsistency. Inigo Perez's side have mixed their results across two competitions, and they are coming off a bruising 4-3 defeat at Anfield in the Champions League, where they led 2-0 before Liverpool staged a dramatic comeback.

That result will sting, though Villarreal showed they can create and score against elite opposition. Whether they can refocus quickly for a derby with high stakes for their hosts is the question.

Read on for full details on how to watch Valencia vs Villarreal live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Valencia vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Valencia head into the derby without Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, and Umar Sadiq, all of whom are listed as injured. Javier Aguirre's projected XI includes Stole Dimitrievski in goal, with a back line of Pablo Maffeo, Jose Gaya, Justin De Haas, and Cesar Tarrega. Javier Guerra, Pepelu, and Guido Rodriguez are expected to occupy the midfield, with Daniel Raba, Arnaut Danjuma, and Hugo Duro leading the attack.

Villarreal are without Nicolas Pepe and Carlos Romero through injury, with no suspensions listed for either side. Inigo Perez is expected to line up with Peter Gulacsi in goal, Renato Veiga, Alex Freeman, Sergi Cardona, and Juan Foyth in defence, Pape Gueye and Santi Comesana in midfield, and Tajon Buchanan, Ilias Akhomach, Alberto Moleiro, and Ayoze Perez further forward.

Form

Valencia have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five LaLiga matches. Their most recent outing ended in a goalless draw with Athletic Bilbao, and they drew 2-2 with Racing Santander before that. Their only win in the run came away at Deportivo Alaves, where they won 1-0. Valencia scored three goals and conceded five across those five fixtures, a return that reflects the attacking difficulties Aguirre's side have faced.

Villarreal have collected two wins, one draw, and two defeats across their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 4-3 Champions League defeat at Liverpool, a match they led before conceding four times. Prior to that, they drew 0-0 with Elche in LaLiga and beat SSC Napoli 3-1 in Europe. Across the five matches, Villarreal scored seven goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in LaLiga on February 22, 2026, when Villarreal won 2-1 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Villarreal have won three times, while the other two matches ended level. Valencia's last victory in this fixture came outside the five-match dataset provided, with Villarreal holding the upper hand in recent encounters.

Standings

Valencia's 19th-place standing puts them firmly in the relegation zone, making this fixture a matter of genuine urgency. Villarreal's 12th-place position offers some stability, though the gap between the two sides in the table adds an extra edge to a derby that rarely needs additional motivation.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: