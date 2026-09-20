LaLiga - Game Week 7 20 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Mestalla

Today's game between Valencia and Real Sociedad will kick off at Sep 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Valencia vs Real Sociedad is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Valencia host Real Sociedad at Estadio Mestalla in a LaLiga fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

Valencia are in the grip of a genuine crisis. The club sacked head coach Carlos Corberan and CEO of Football Ron Gourlay following a dismal start to the season, and interim boss Oscar Sanchez now takes charge of a squad that has lost four straight league matches, conceding ten goals and scoring just one. The mood around Mestalla has been toxic, with protests outside the ground after a 5-0 defeat to Barcelona and club legend Santiago Canizares publicly calling on supporters to boycott matches to force a change in ownership.

The search for a permanent manager has already hit turbulence. Ernesto Valverde rejected the club's approach, preferring to extend his sabbatical. Attention has since turned to Javier Aguirre, the experienced Mexican coach, with talks accelerating and the veteran widely expected to be confirmed as Corberan's successor.

Real Sociedad arrive at Mestalla with problems of their own. Pellegrino Matarazzo's side lost 3-0 to Atletico Madrid in their most recent LaLiga outing and were beaten 2-1 at home by Bournemouth in the Europa League just days ago, extending a difficult run that has produced just two wins from their last five matches across all competitions.

With Valencia desperate for points at the foot of the table and Real Sociedad looking to arrest their own slide, there is genuine urgency on both sides of this fixture.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Valencia vs Real Sociedad, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Valencia vs Real Sociedad with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Oscar Sanchez names a projected XI of Stole Dimitrievski, Pablo Maffeo, Jose Gaya, Justin De Haas, Pepelu, Javier Guerra, Filip Ugrinic, Guido Rodriguez, Aaron Mayol, Arnaut Danjuma, and Hugo Duro for Valencia. The interim coach must plan without a lengthy injury list that includes Sergi Canos, Diego Lopez, Jose Copete, Umar Sadiq, Mouctar Diakhaby, Dimitri Foulquier, Luis Rioja, and Cesar Tarrega.

Pellegrino Matarazzo's projected Real Sociedad XI reads: Alex Remiro, Sergio Gomez, Mamadou Sarr, Jon Aramburu, Luken Beitia, Carlos Soler, Goncalo Guedes, Ander Barrenetxea, Luka Sucic, Yangel Herrera, and Mikel Oyarzabal. The Basque club are without Alvaro Odriozola and Igor Zubeldia through injury, and no suspensions are recorded for either side.

Form

Valencia's recent form makes for grim reading. Sanchez's side have lost four and drawn one of their last five matches, with their only point coming in a 0-0 draw with Celta Vigo. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat at Sevilla, which followed a 5-0 thrashing at Barcelona. Across those five fixtures, Valencia scored just one goal and conceded ten.

Real Sociedad have managed two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth in the Europa League, and they were beaten 3-0 by Atletico Madrid in LaLiga before that. A 2-3 away win at Elche stands as the brightest result in that run. Real Sociedad scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these clubs is tight, and the most recent meeting produced a thriller. Real Sociedad hosted Valencia in May 2026 and lost 3-4, a result that showed Valencia's capacity to score on the road even in a difficult season. Before that, the sides drew 1-1 at Mestalla in August 2025, and Valencia won 1-0 at home in January 2025. Looking across the last five meetings, Real Sociedad have won twice and Valencia twice, with one draw, making this a genuinely balanced series.

Standings

Valencia sit 19th in LaLiga, deep in the relegation zone, while Real Sociedad are in 12th place. The gap in the table reflects the scale of Valencia's crisis and the relative stability Real Sociedad still retain despite their recent dip in form.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Valencia vs Real Sociedad today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: