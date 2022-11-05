WATCH: USMNT star Reyna scores penalty after slow run up to help lead Dortmund past VfL Bochum

U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna scored from the spot in Borussia Dortmund's 3-0 win over VfL Bochum.

Reyna scores from spot

Dortmund cruise to victory

Reyna finding fitness ahead of World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna played a significant role in Dortmund's victory as he scored for the second time this season.

DID YOU KNOW? Reyna became the seventh American to attempt a penalty in the division, but he is only the fourth to score. The first to step up at the spot was his father, Claudio in October 1997, but the then-Wolfsburg midfielder missed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 19-year-old attacker is starting to show signs of progress after missing much of the last year due to injury. That's good news for the USMNT as they prepare for the World Cup later this month.