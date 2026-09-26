Friendlies - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 16:30

Today's game between USA and Peru will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 4:30 PM.

USA vs Peru is available to watch live across several platforms in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

The United States men's national team return to friendly action as they host Peru in an international fixture. Mauricio Pochettino's side take the field with a World Cup campaign now behind them, shifting focus toward the next cycle.

The USMNT's World Cup run ended in the quarter-finals, where they fell 4-1 to Belgium. Before that defeat, they beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the round of 16, having navigated a group stage that included wins over Australia and Paraguay.

Pochettino has been vocal about the standards he demands from his squad. After teenage defender Noahkai Banks chose to represent Germany over the United States, the USMNT coach made clear he wants players with complete commitment to the badge — nothing less.

Peru arrive having mixed results in recent friendlies. They beat Haiti away from home but were beaten 3-1 by Spain in their most recent outing before that, leaving Ricardo Gareca's successor with work to do in building consistency.

This friendly offers both sides an opportunity to experiment and prepare ahead of upcoming qualifying commitments. For the USMNT, it is also a chance to bed in new faces under Pochettino's system.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch USA vs Peru, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Peru with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is available for either side at this stage. Updates on injuries, suspensions, and probable line-ups for both the USMNT and Peru will be added as they are released closer to kick-off.

Form

The USMNT head into this fixture having gone W3-D0-L2 across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 4-1 quarter-final loss to Belgium at the World Cup, a sharp contrast to their 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the previous round. Earlier in the tournament, they beat Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0, though they also lost 2-3 to Turkiye in the group stage. Across those five matches, the United States scored 11 goals and conceded 10.

Peru's last five results show a record of W2-D1-L2. Their most recent match was a 3-1 defeat to Spain in a friendly, and they also lost 2-0 to Senegal earlier in the year. They did beat Haiti 2-1 away and Bolivia 2-0, and drew 2-2 with Honduras. Peru scored seven goals and conceded eight across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a friendly played in October 2018. Before that, the USA beat Peru 2-1 in a friendly in September 2015. Across the two recorded meetings, each side has one win and one draw, with the USA scoring three goals to Peru's two.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Peru today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: