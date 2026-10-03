Friendlies - Game Week 1 3 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between USA and Mexico will kick off at Oct 3, 2026, 10:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for USA vs Mexico in the United States are listed below. Coverage is available across multiple platforms in both English and Spanish.

The United States and Mexico meet in an international friendly, renewing one of the most charged rivalries in CONCACAF football. Both nations are in a post-World Cup transitional phase, making this fixture a genuine test of where each programme stands heading into the next cycle.

Mauricio Pochettino's USMNT arrive in excellent form after back-to-back wins over South American opposition. A 4-1 dismantling of Peru was followed by a 4-2 victory over Chile, with teenagers Mathis Albert and Julian Hall providing the standout moments across both games. Albert made USMNT history against Chile, becoming the youngest scorer in the national team's modern era after coming off the bench to seal the win.

The camp has been defined by youth and energy. Sebastian Berhalter scored and assisted in both friendlies, while 17-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet Albert capped a week that gave Pochettino real selection headaches in the best possible way.

Mexico arrive in contrasting circumstances. El Tri had a strong World Cup on home soil, winning four of five matches before falling to England at the round of 16 stage. Their most recent outings, however, have been draws against Peru and Colombia, pointing to a team still finding its post-tournament identity.

There is also uncertainty in the dugout. Javier Aguirre has taken charge at Valencia in La Liga, leaving Mexico's managerial situation in flux as this window unfolds. The squad will need to provide their own direction on the pitch.

This is a fixture with history and pride attached to it. The USMNT have won three of the last five meetings between these sides, and Pochettino will want his in-form group to extend that dominance. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Mexico, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Mexico with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for USA vs Mexico has not yet been confirmed. Full injury, suspension, and squad details for both sides will be updated closer to kick-off.

The same applies for Mexico, with no confirmed lineup or personnel updates currently available from the away camp.

Form

The USMNT head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 4-2 friendly win over Chile, following a 4-1 victory over Peru earlier in the same international window. Prior to those wins, the United States suffered a 4-1 quarter-final defeat to Belgium at the World Cup, though they also recorded wins over Bosnia and Herzegovina and Australia during that tournament run. Across the five matches, the USMNT scored 11 goals and conceded 10, reflecting a side with genuine attacking output but defensive vulnerabilities Pochettino will want to address.

Mexico have a W2-D2-L1 record across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Peru, and they also drew 1-1 with Colombia in a friendly. El Tri's World Cup run included wins over Ecuador and Czechia before a 3-2 defeat to England ended their campaign at the last-16 stage. Mexico scored seven goals and conceded four across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-1 to Mexico, a CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture played in July 2025. Before that, Mexico won 2-0 in a friendly in October 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Mexico hold two wins to the USA's three, with one draw, though the USMNT have won the last two competitive encounters in the CONCACAF Nations League by scores of 2-0 and 3-0.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Mexico today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: