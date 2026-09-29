Friendlies - Game Week 1 29 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between USA and Chile will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 8:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for USA vs Chile are listed below. The match is available across several platforms in the United States, with both English and Spanish language coverage on offer.

The USMNT return to action quickly as they face Chile in their second friendly of a packed fall international window, with Mauricio Pochettino looking to build on a confident opening performance.

Pochettino's side rolled past Peru 4-1 in Orlando on Saturday, a result that featured 11 debuts and eight teenagers in a display that gave the new-look squad plenty of momentum heading into this fixture.

The standout names from that win — including 18-year-old Julian Hall and debutant Justin Ellis, who scored inside four minutes — will be pushing to stay involved as Pochettino continues to shape his post-World Cup roster.

Chile arrive in contrasting form. La Roja have won just one of their last five matches and were beaten by Canada in their most recent outing, leaving their interim setup with questions to answer heading into this game.

For the USMNT, this friendly is another opportunity to give fringe players meaningful minutes. Pochettino has been clear that complete commitment to the badge is non-negotiable, and competition for places is fierce across every position.

Cavan Sullivan, who became the second-youngest player to start for the United States in the Peru win, will again be among the names to watch as Pochettino continues to assess his options across the window.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch USA vs Chile, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch USA vs Chile with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Team news for both sides is still to be confirmed ahead of kick-off. For the USMNT, Pochettino is expected to continue rotating his squad across the four-game window, giving opportunities to the large group of players he has called up. Updates on both lineups will be added closer to kick-off.

Form

The USMNT head into this match with a W3-D0-L2 record across their last five games. Their most recent result was the 4-1 friendly win over Peru, a sharp turnaround in mood after the 4-1 quarter-final defeat to Belgium at the World Cup. Earlier in that tournament run, the United States beat Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in the round of 16 and defeated Australia 2-0 in the group stage, though they also suffered a 3-2 loss to Turkiye. Across those five matches, the USMNT scored 11 goals and conceded 10, pointing to a side capable of attacking output but one that Pochettino will want to tighten defensively.

Chile have struggled for consistency, winning just one of their last five matches to sit at W1-D0-L4 across that run. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Canada in a friendly, and they have also lost to Portugal and New Zealand in recent months. Their only win in that stretch came against DR Congo, a 2-1 away victory. La Roja scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures, a defensive record that will give the USMNT encouragement going into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides ended 1-1, a friendly played in March 2019. The fixture before that, played in January 2015, saw Chile win 3-2. Across the three recorded meetings in the dataset, Chile hold one win to the USA's none, with two draws, and the series has been tight throughout.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch USA vs Chile today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: