UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 28 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu

Today's game between Turkiye and Italy will kick off at Sep 28, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Turkiye vs Italy is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and ViX. Fubo subscribers can stream the match through their platform, while ViX carries the game for Spanish-language viewers. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Turkiye host Italy at Bursa Buyuksehir Belediye Stadyumu in UEFA Nations League A Group 1, with both sides desperate to recover after opening-round defeats.

Vincenzo Montella's Turkey fell 1-0 to France in their first group game, a defeat made harder to take by injuries to key figures in the squad. The home side will look to their remaining players to provide a response on familiar ground.

Roberto Mancini returns to the Italy dugout for only his second game of this Nations League campaign, having suffered a 2-0 loss to Belgium in Rome on matchday one. The Azzurri were jeered by their own supporters that night, and Mancini has since called for calm around the national team as the pressure builds.

The fixture carries a personal dimension. Mancini and Montella were strike partners at Sampdoria, making this a reunion between two former teammates now on opposite sides of the technical area.

Mancini has spoken openly about anxiety surrounding the squad, while midfielder Sandro Tonali has urged senior players to absorb criticism and give younger teammates the freedom to develop. Italy arrive in Bursa sitting bottom of Group 1, and Mancini knows a second straight defeat would leave their Nations League campaign in serious trouble.

Both sides need the points. Read on for everything you need to watch the game live.

How to watch Turkiye vs Italy with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vincenzo Montella's projected XI for Turkey includes Altay Bayindir in goal, with a back line of Abdulkerim Bardakci, Mehmet Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, and Evren Eren Elmali. Arda Guler, Salih Ozcan, Ismail Yuksek, and Ferdi Kadioglu are named in midfield, with Kerem Akturkoglu and Deniz Gul leading the attack. Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir is suspended and will play no part.

Roberto Mancini's projected XI for Italy is expected to feature Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, with Riccardo Calafiori, Alessandro Bastoni, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, and Giorgio Scalvini in defence. Nicolo Barella, Davide Frattesi, and Issa Doumbia are named in midfield, while Gianluca Scamacca, Giacomo Raspadori, and Daniel Maldini make up the attacking line. Nicolo Zaniolo is listed as injured and will not be involved.

Form

Turkey head into this fixture having won one and lost three of their last five matches, with one additional result on record. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to France in the Nations League, and they also suffered losses to Paraguay and Australia at the World Cup. A 3-2 win over the USA provided their standout recent result, while an earlier 2-1 friendly victory over Venezuela also features. Across those five games, Turkey scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Italy have won two and lost two of their last five, with one draw also recorded. Their most recent match ended in a 2-0 defeat to Belgium in the Nations League. Before that, the Azzurri won back-to-back friendlies against Greece and Luxembourg, both by a 1-0 scoreline. Italy scored four goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Italy hold a clear advantage over Turkey in recent meetings. The most recent fixture, a June 2024 friendly, ended goalless, while the previous four encounters all produced a winner. Italy's record across the last five head-to-head matches includes three wins and a draw, with Turkey claiming one victory — a 2-3 result in a March 2022 friendly played in Sivas. The most emphatic result in the sequence came at Euro 2020, when Italy won 3-0 in Rome.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Belgium BEL 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 France FRA 1 1 0 0 1 0 +1 3 W 3 Turkiye TUR 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0 L 4 Italy ITA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League A Group 1, Turkey sit third and Italy are fourth after one round of fixtures. Both sides are without a point, meaning Tuesday's match in Bursa is effectively a must-win for the team that loses ground to drop further behind the group's early pacesetters.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Turkiye vs Italy today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: