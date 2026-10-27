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Serie A
team-logoTorino
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
team-logoComo
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Watch Torino vs Como Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the Serie A match between Torino and Como, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 9
Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Today's game between Torino and Como will kick off at 3:45 PM.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

Paramount+

Paramount+

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DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

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Peacock

Peacock

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CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Click here

How to watch Torino vs Como with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Torino vs Como Probable lineups

4-4-2
Torino crest
Torino
TOR
page.match.formation.title
Como crest
Como
COM
4-2-3-1
L. PerriL. PerriR. BelghaliR. BelghaliP. ComuzzoP. ComuzzoS. CocoS. CocoA. IsmajliA. IsmajliA. CacciamaniA. CacciamaniN. VlasicN. VlasicD. BragancaD. BragancaK. Fitz-JimK. Fitz-JimC. AdamsC. AdamsG. SimeoneG. SimeoneJ. ButezJ. ButezKaikiKaikiM. KempfM. KempfJ. RamonJ. RamonY. CoutoY. CoutoN. PazN. PazL. MillaL. MillaL. Da CunhaL. Da CunhaM. BaturinaM. BaturinaM. CaqueretM. CaqueretA. DouvikasA. Douvikas
Como crest
Como
COM
4-4-2
Torino

Starting XI

Como

Manager

  • I. Abate
  • C. Fabregas

Form

TOR

TOR - Form

ROM
L0-2
BOL
D1-1
UDI
W2-1
PAR
W0-3
MON
W3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
COM

COM - Form

ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
FIO
W1-3
MUN
W4-1
SAS
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

TorinoDrawComo
2
0
3
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
6
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
0
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Como badge
Como
COM
5
FT
Serie A
Como badge
Como
COM
1
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
0
FT
Serie A
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Como badge
Como
COM
0
FT
Serie B
Torino badge
Torino
TOR
1
Como badge
Como
COM
0
FT
3Goals Scored12
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
87102310+1322
W
W
W
D
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
8710165+1122
W
W
W
W
D
3
RomaRomaROM
8530196+1318
D
W
D
D
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
8530167+918
W
W
D
W
D
5
ComoComoCOM
8521147+717
W
W
D
L
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
84221713+414
D
W
L
W
D
7
JuventusJuventusJUV
8422118+314
W
L
D
W
L
8
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
9
CagliariCagliariCGL
841369-313
L
L
D
W
W
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
83231310+311
D
L
W
D
W
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
83141415-110
D
L
W
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
8305914-59
L
W
L
L
W
13
BolognaBolognaBOL
8224810-28
W
L
W
D
L
14
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
82241216-48
L
L
D
L
W
15
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
16
GenoaGenoaGEN
8215613-77
W
L
W
L
D
17
UdineseUdineseUDI
8116918-94
L
L
L
L
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
8116919-104
L
L
L
D
W
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
8116515-104
L
L
L
W
L
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
8107617-113
L
W
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Torino vs Como today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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