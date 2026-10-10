Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 10 Oct 2026 - 18:15

Today's game between Tigre and Banfield will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 6:15 PM.

Tigre vs Banfield is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX.

Tigre host Banfield in a Liga Profesional Group B fixture that carries real weight for both sides, though for very different reasons.

Diego Dabove's Tigre arrive at this match in wretched form. Four consecutive Liga Profesional defeats have left them in the lower reaches of the Clausura Group B standings, and the pressure on Dabove to arrest that slide is mounting with each passing week.

Banfield, managed by Pedro Troglio, are not in a position to offer much comfort either. Three draws from their last four Liga Profesional outings tell the story of a side that cannot convert their chances into victories, and Troglio will need a sharper edge from his forwards.

With both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the table, this fixture has the feel of a contest neither can afford to lose. A win for either side would offer breathing room and a platform to build on.

Tigre will draw some confidence from their home record, but Banfield have won the last two Liga Profesional meetings between these sides. Troglio's men will travel knowing they have the better of the recent head-to-head.

For TV channel and live stream information, read on below.

How to watch Tigre vs Banfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Diego Dabove has not confirmed his l-eprojected XI for Tigre ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Pedro Troglio is similarly yet to name his expected lineup for Banfield. There are no confirmed absences or disciplinary concerns for the away side at this stage, with squad details to be confirmed in the build-up to the match.

Form

Tigre head into this match in difficult form, with four defeats and one draw from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Argentinos Juniors, and they have also fallen to Velez Sarsfield, Rosario Central, and Gimnasia LP in that run. Across those five matches, Tigre scored just five goals and conceded seven, with their only point coming from a 0-0 draw with Barracas Central.

Banfield's recent record is more mixed but still far from convincing. Troglio's side have drawn three of their last four Liga Profesional games, including a 1-1 result against Rosario Central most recently and a 2-2 draw with Gimnasia LP before that. Their one defeat in that stretch was a 3-1 loss to Aldosivi. Banfield have scored five goals and conceded seven across their last five competitive fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Banfield beat Tigre 1-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Tigre have won twice and Banfield have won three times, with no draws recorded. Banfield's dominance in recent meetings includes back-to-back Liga Profesional wins over Tigre in 2025 and 2026.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B, Tigre sit 11th and Banfield are 13th, placing both sides firmly in the lower half of the table. The Apertura Group B standings tell a similar story, with Tigre in 10th and Banfield in 12th. Both clubs need points to move away from the bottom of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Tigre vs Banfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: