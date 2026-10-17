Eredivisie - Game Week 9 17 Oct 2026 - 14:00 BUKO Stadion

Today's game between Telstar and Feyenoord will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 2:00 PM.

Telstar vs Feyenoord is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Feyenoord travel to the BUKO Stadion in Velsen to face Telstar in the Eredivisie, arriving as table leaders and heavy favourites against a side deep in relegation trouble.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side are in the form of their lives domestically. Five wins from their last five Eredivisie outings, including a 7-0 thrashing of PEC Zwolle and a 5-0 dismantling of FC Utrecht, have put them top of the table and in the mood for more.

The week has only added to that confidence. Feyenoord beat Como 3-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday, a result that gave the Rotterdam club their first points in the group stage after a bruising 5-1 opening defeat to Barcelona.

Telstar, by contrast, are in desperate need of a turnaround. Henk Brugge's side have not won in their last five Eredivisie matches, picking up three draws and losing twice, and they sit 15th in the table with the pressure of the drop zone looming.

Feyenoord captain Luciano Valente has spoken about the squad's renewed positivity this season, crediting the atmosphere at De Kuip for making the physical demands of a packed schedule feel more manageable. That confidence will travel with them to Velsen.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Telstar vs Feyenoord live.

How to watch Telstar vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Telstar head coach Henk Brugge has no injury or suspension concerns listed ahead of this fixture, with team news to be updated closer to kick-off if that changes.

Feyenoord will be without four players through injury. Jordan Bos, Shaqueel van Persie, Thomas Beelen, and Gijs Smal are all sidelined, though Van Bronckhorst otherwise has a strong squad available after the midweek Champions League fixture.

Form

Telstar arrive at this fixture without a win in their last five Eredivisie matches, a run that includes three draws and two defeats. Their most recent outing ended 2-2 against ADO Den Haag, and they also drew 0-0 with SC Heerenveen and 2-2 with Cambuur during this stretch. Both defeats came by a single goal, against AZ Alkmaar and FC Twente respectively, but the inability to convert draws into wins tells its own story.

Feyenoord's last five matches tell a very different story. Four wins and a single defeat — the 5-1 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League — frame a side with serious momentum. Since that setback, Van Bronckhorst's team have won four straight, including the 3-2 Champions League victory over Como on October 14. Across those five matches, they scored 18 goals and conceded eight, with the heavy domestic wins over PEC Zwolle and FC Utrecht underlining their attacking threat.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Feyenoord won 2-1 at home. Before that, Feyenoord also came out on top in the reverse fixture in November 2025, winning 2-1 away at Telstar. Across the two recorded meetings, Feyenoord have won both, scoring four goals and conceding two.

Standings

In the Eredivisie, Feyenoord lead the table in first place while Telstar sit 15th, a gap in the standings that reflects the contrasting trajectories of the two clubs heading into this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Telstar vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: