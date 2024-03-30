How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff, stats & everything you need to know

How to watch the NHL match between Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders, as well as kick-off time and team news.

A high-flying Tampa Bay Lightning host a stumbling New York Islanders in a crucial NHL clash at the Amalie Arena.

Tampa Bay Lightning look to continue their scintillating streak of wins as the side are fourth in the Atlantic Division Standings with four wins from their previous five outings.

The Lightning have managed 3.47 goals on an average per game and could dump another massive challenge on the visitors.

The Islanders managed a thrilling victory against the Panthers helping the visitors keep their play-offs hopes alive. The side have managed 77 points from 31 games conceding 3.29 goals per game which has been a reason for their stumble.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders : Date & Puck Drop Time

Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders square off at the Amalie Arena on March 30, 2024 with puck drop scheduled at 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT in the US.

Date March 30, 2024 Puck Drop 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT Arena Amalie Arena Location Tampa, Florida

How to watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders NHL game online - TV channels & live streams

Hockey fans all over the United States can watch the match between Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders live on ESPN+.

Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Islanders Team News

Tampa Bay Lightning Team News

Russian superstar Nikita Kucherov has accumulated an astounding 124 points for the Lightning with 42 goals and 82 assists. The second highest contributor on the list is Brayden Point who has garnered 81 points with 42 goals and 39 assists explaining Kucherov's contribution for his side.

Center player Logan Brown is listed as an injured reserve while defenseman Mikhail Sergachev continues his stint away from the side due to his knock. Canadian international Haydn Fleury is also listed as a day-to-day reserve.

New York Islanders Team News

Mathew Barzal has the highest points for the Islanders with 74 points. Noah Dobson and Bo Horvat are shouldering the goalscoring responsibility with Barzal with the former scoring 66 points and the latter thundering 63 points.

Noah Dobson has managed 58 assists which is the highest in the club as he could play a crucial role for the Islanders.

Defenseman Scott Mayfield went through a season-ending surgery as he's nursing a lower body issue ruling the American for the remainder of the campaign.

Recent results and Schedule

Tampa Bay Lightning Results

Date Opposition Result 28 Mar 2024 Boston (W) 3-1 25 Mar 2024 Anaheim (W) 3-2 (OT) 24 Mar 2024 Los Angeles (L) 4-3 (OT) 22 Mar 2024 San Jose (W) 4-1 20 Mar 2024 Vegas (W) 5-3

New York Islanders Results