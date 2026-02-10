The highly anticipated 75th edition of NBA All-Star Weekend is fast approaching, set to unfold in the heart of the heart of Los Angeles. The action kicks off on February 13, 2026, with a revamped format introducing a tournament-style showdown for the All-Star Game.

This year, the Intuit Dome-home of the Los Angeles Clippers-will take center stage, welcoming basketball’s biggest stars for a spectacle unlike any other. It marks the seventh time All-Star weekend will take over Los Angeles. Over three electrifying nights, fans can expect a packed schedule, featuring can't-miss events like the Rising Stars challenge.

The selection process is already in full complete and rosters have been announced with the event drawing closer. All-Star nods will be determined through a voting system that includes input from fans, current NBA players, and media members—an approach designed to truly reflect the league's elite talent. Meanwhile, NBA head coaches will handpick seven reserves for each conference, adding another layer of intrigue to the final lineup.

With the countdown officially underway, the 2026 All-Star Weekend promises to be a basketball bonanza. Here's everything you need to know to gear up for an unforgettable showcase.

How to watch the 2026 NBA All-Star Game

Throughout All-Star Weekend, running from February 14–15, 2025, fans can catch the action on NBC, ESPN, and NBA TV.

However, if you’re looking to watch the NBA All-Star Game live, NBC, and Peacock will broadcast the star-studded showpiece event. You'll need a cable, satellite, or live TV streaming service subscription to get TNT Sports channels such as DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and Hulu+ Live TV.

Those without an existing TV or streaming service subscription, we recommend signing up for DirecTV Stream to get every All-Star Weekend channel.

The majority of TV providers include NBC, NBA TV, and ESPN, delivering wall-to-wall coverage of NBA All-Star Weekend. However, notable exceptions include Fubo and Philo, as neither offers TNT Sports channels.

The table below breaks down which major providers feature all three networks.

TV Providers for NBA All-Star Weekend

Provider Price TNT NBA TV ESPN Cox $61.00–$152.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DIRECTV $74.99–$164.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DIRECTV STREAM $74.99–$154.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ DISH $97.99–$147.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Fubo $32.99–$89.99/mo. — ✔ ✔ Hulu + Live TV $81.99–$95.99/mo. ✔ — ✔ Optimum $40.00–$135.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Philo $28.00/mo. — — — Sling TV $45.99–$60.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Spectrum $45.00–$105.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Verizon Fios $85.00–$129.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ Xfinity $20.00–$80.00/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔ YouTube TV $82.99/mo. ✔ ✔ ✔

When is the 2026 NBA All-Star Game?

The NBA All-Star Game tips off on Sunday, February 15, 2026 at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California, home court of the Los Angeles Clippers. The game starts at 5 pm ET. This is the first time the game has been held at the Intuit Dome.

Date Sunday, Feb. 15, 2025 Kick-Off Time 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Los Angeles, California TV Channel NBC Live stream DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, Peacock

2026 NBA All-Star schedule

Date Time (ET) Event TV Channel Friday, Feb 13 7:00 PM NBA Rising Stars event (Kia Forum) ESPN 9:00 PM NBA All-Celebrity Game (Intuit Dome) Peacock 11:00 PM NBA HBCU Classic (Kia Forum) Peacock Saturday, Feb 14 1:30 PM NBA All-Star Media Day (NBA TV) NBA TV 5:00 PM All-Star Saturday night (Chase Center) Kia Skills Challenge

Starry 3-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk NBC, Peacock Sunday, Feb 15 3:00 G League Up Next Game NBA TV 5:00 PM NBA All-Star Game (Intuit Dome) NBC

How will the 2026 NBA All-Star Game be played?

The 2026 format, officially announced on November 11, 2025, features four separate 12-minute contests. The 24 selected All-Stars are divided into three squads: two teams composed of American players (USA Stars and USA Stripes) and one team of international superstars (Team World).

Round-Robin Stage: Game 1: USA Stars vs. Team World. Game 2: USA Stripes vs. Winner of Game 1. Game 3: USA Stripes vs. Loser of Game 1.

Championship Round: Game 4: The top two teams based on record (or point differential in the event of a three-way tie) face off to crown the 2026 All-Star Champion.



This "mini-tournament" approach is designed to increase player intensity by creating shorter, higher-stakes games where every minute counts toward advancement. By tapping into national pride through the USA vs. World concept, the NBA hopes to replicate the competitive fire seen in FIBA competitions and the Olympic Games.

NBA All-Star Game Starting Rosters

J.B. Bickerstaff of the Detroit Pistons, will take charge of of the Eastern Conference squads. This decision comes after the Pistons clinched the top record in the East as of February 1.

Mitch Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs will steer one of the Western Conference teams. Johnson was named All-Star coach since Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault cannot coach the event two years in a row.

Eastern Conference All-Stars Western Conference All-Stars Jaylen Brunson (New York Knicks) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics) Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons) Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets) Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia 76ers) Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs)

NBA All-Star Game Reserve Rosters