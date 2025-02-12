How to watch the 2025 Daytona 500: Date, time, schedule, TV & streaming and more

It’s a mouthwatering moment for motorsport maniacs as the spotlight falls on Florida and ‘The Great American Race’ this weekend

I would drive 500 miles, and I would drive 500 more! Strap yourself in for one of the highlights of the motor racing calendar and of the most anticipated annual global sporting events. Speedweeks at the Daytona International Speedway, fondly known as ‘The World Center of Racing,’ officially kicks off the NASCAR season with an action-packed schedule of races across several different racing series, culminating with the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 16. Our appetite for a brand new season of thrilling NASCAR action was suitably whetted by the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium earlier this month, and now we are primed and ready for the real 2025 NASCAR Cup Series curtain-raiser. It’s the 67th running of the Daytona 500, aka "The Great American Race," and at least seven previous winners are lining up in search of further glory.

Chase Elliott isn’t one of those previous winners, but he heads into Speedweeks at Daytona in fine fettle after holding off a rampant Ryan Blaney to claim the Cook Out Clash crown at Bowman in front of a fervent sellout crowd at the historic track. Elliott will be buzzing following his win in Winston-Salem, but he’ll have to up his game in Florida, as it hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Hendrick Motorsports driver in the past. Since making his rookie appearance at Daytona in 2016, the Georgia-born star has only recorded one top-5 finish (2nd in 2021). If Elliott can maintain his winning start to the 2025 NASCAR season, he’ll become the 7th driver to double-up, claiming early season victories in both the Clash and the 500 at Daytona. One of those previous six drivers to accomplish the feat was his dear old dad, Bill, in 1987, a year before his Winston Cup Series triumph.

Denny Hamlin also accomplished the Clash/Daytona 500 double back in 2016, and he’ll become the joint-second most honored Daytona 500 driver if he takes the flag this Sunday. Hamlin claimed an inspirational victory for his third Daytona success in 2020, soaring through the field from the 21st spot on the grid to triumph. All the winners since 2018, including Hamlin, go again this year.

We’ve had many memorable motoring moments since The Daytona International Speedway first flung open its doors. Lee Petty was the inaugural winner of the Daytona 500 in 1959, but his son Richard Petty would go down in Daytona history. He still tops the most wins table, having roared to victory in the illustrious race a record seven times. ‘The King’ won his first race at Daytona Beach in 1964 and would land his seventh and last one 17 years later in 1981.

Along with all the thrilling track action during Daytona week, there’s also plenty of off-track entertainment to keep racegoers enthralled, and you’re almost always guaranteed to see some celebrities milling around and soaking up the atmosphere. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the 2024 Daytona 500 grand marshal, and this year, GRAMMY Award-winning artist Pitbull, who is also part of the Trackhouse Racing ownership group, will perform the pre-race show.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital information you need to know ahead of the 2025 edition of the Daytona 500, including the week’s schedule and how you can watch and stream all the live action. Don’t miss out as the drivers battle it out for glory and a chance to cement their place in NASCAR history.

How to watch the 2025 Daytona 500

It's a milestone year for FOX Sports, celebrating a 25th consecutive season of NASCAR coverage. FOX Sports 1 will be broadcasting live from Wednesday through to Saturday, while Sunday's main event action will be shown on FOX.

For radio listeners, the Motor Racing Network (MRN) will cover the action, which will also be simulcast on Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. MRN is the primary source for NASCAR racing. Their award-winning coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is delivered via satellite to nearly 650 radio stations nationwide.

SiriusXM NASCAR Radio offers unparalleled access to the drivers, crew chiefs, team owners, and other racing insiders. From post-race interviews in victory lane and the garage, you'll get the latest news and information from your trusted source for all things NASCAR.

How to stream the 2025 Daytona 500

Fans can stream the 2025 Daytona 500 with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app.

Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Where will the 2025 Daytona 500 take place?

The Daytona 500 has been held at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, annually since 1959. As the tri-oval track is 2.5 miles (4 km) long, it requires 200 laps to complete the prestigious Daytona 500, which, as the name suggests, is raced over 500 miles. The Daytona International Speedway is arguably one of the most recognizable tracks and not just in motorsports, but in music and movies, too.

What is the Daytona Speedweeks schedule?

Date Time (ET) Session Watch / Stream Wednesday, February 12 10 am NASCAR Cup Series opening practice FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) 8:15 pm NASCAR Cup Series single-car qualifying (one lap, two rounds) FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) Thursday, February 13 7 pm NASCAR Cup Series Duel #1 FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) 8:45 pm NASCAR Cup Series Duel #2 FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) Friday, February 14 5:35 pm NASCAR Cup Series practice FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) 7:30 pm Fresh from Florida 250 Truck Series race FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) Saturday, February 15 12 pm ARCA Menards Series 200 race FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) 3:05 pm NASCAR Cup Series final practice FS1 (FOX Sports app / FuboTV) 5 pm United Rentals 300 Xfinity Series race The CW Network (FuboTV) Sunday, February 16 2:30 pm NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 FOX (FOX Sports app / FuboTV)

What is the Daytona 500 format?

Traditionally, there have been 40 drivers in the Daytona 500 field, which consists of 36 guaranteed spots, with the four others filled by qualifiers. NASCAR added a little extra spice to the mix this year by earmarking a starting position for what the stock car series called ‘world-class drivers’ who enter a Cup Series race. Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Hélio Castroneves has claimed that spot in the Daytona 500. Should Castroneves, racing for the Trackhouse Racing team, not qualify traditionally, the Daytona 500 field will have 41 cars this year.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson and 2017 champion Martin Truex Jr. are among the nine drivers competing for the four open spots, which are filled via qualifying during Daytona week. Those open spots can be secured in two ways. Either by being the highest-finishing open driver in their qualifying races (‘Duels’) on Thursday or by being one of the top two open cars during single-car qualifying on Wednesday.

On Wednesday night, each of the 45 cars will make one qualifying lap, with the top 10 advancing to a second round to take another lap. The drivers who finished first and second in the final round will start on the front row for the Daytona 500, with the fastest earning the pole.

The two 150-mile ‘Duels’ on Thursday night will determine the Daytona 500 starting lineup. The 36 charter teams will be split evenly among those two races based on their qualifying speed from the previous night.