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Serie A
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoRoma
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Watch SSC Napoli vs Roma Serie A soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Roma
SSC Napoli
Roma
Serie A

How to watch the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Serie A - Game Week 8
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Roma will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Roma in the United States are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

UNIVERSO

UNIVERSO

Click here

Paramount+

Paramount+

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Peacock

Peacock

Click here

CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network

Click here

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Click here

Napoli host Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday, October 24, in the eighth round of Serie A. It is a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Allegri's side come into this match under pressure. Napoli have collected just ten points from seven games and were beaten 1-0 by Venezia in their last league outing — a result that deepened concerns about their domestic form. A 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League last Tuesday offered some relief, but it did not paper over the cracks.

Roma arrive in Naples as the form team. Gasperini's side are unbeaten in Serie A, sitting third in the table with 17 points — two behind Inter and Lazio. Their last league result was a 2-2 draw with Inter, a game they led 2-0 at half-time.

The visitors are without several key players. Paulo Dybala, Manu Koné, and Mile Svilar are all sidelined, and Lorenzo Pellegrini has been ruled out after suffering a muscle injury against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Niccolò Pisilli has stepped into a larger role and is expected to start again in midfield.

For Napoli, the absences of Alessandro Buongiorno and David Neres among others have complicated Allegri's options. Amir Rrahmani is also a doubt after picking up a fever, with Benoît Badiashile expected to fill in at centre-back.

This is a match Napoli cannot afford to lose. Roma, meanwhile, will want to prove their unbeaten run is no accident. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Roma Probable lineups

4-3-3
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
page.match.formation.title
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
3-4-2-1
A. MeretA. MeretM. OliveraM. OliveraG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoB. BadiashileB. BadiashileR. MarinR. MarinS. McTominayS. McTominayS. LobotkaS. LobotkaK. De BruyneK. De BruyneR. HoejlundR. HoejlundN. LangN. LangM. PolitanoM. PolitanoP. GolliniP. GolliniG. ManciniG. ManciniM. HermosoM. HermosoE. N'DickaE. N'DickaB. CristanteB. Cristanteteam-logoWesleyN. PisilliN. Pisilliteam-logoE. LulliM. de RoonM. de RoonM. SouleM. SouleD. MalenD. Malen
Roma crest
Roma
ROM
4-3-3
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Roma

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • G. Gasperini

Allegri is without Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, and Alisson Santos through injury. Rrahmani is a doubt with a fever, and Badiashile is expected to start in his place. The projected XI lines up as: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Badiashile, Olivera; Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Lang.

Gasperini is missing Mile Svilar, Manu Koné, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini through injury. Gollini starts in goal, with Mancini and Ndicka returning to the back three. Roma's projected XI is: Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Soulé, Cristante; Malen.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

FIO
D1-1
FRC
W3-0
VIL
L3-1
VEN
L1-0
BOD
W4-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ROM

ROM - Form

INT
D2-2
COM
D0-0
RMA
L3-4
GEN
W2-0
SBR
W4-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Napoli have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, but that followed a 1-0 defeat to Venezia in Serie A. Earlier in the run they lost 3-1 to Villarreal and were beaten by Inter, scoring five goals and conceding eight across the five games.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 4-0 against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, and they beat Genoa 2-0 in their previous Serie A fixture. The one defeat in the run came against Real Madrid in the Champions League, a 4-3 loss. Roma have scored nine goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawRoma
2
3
0
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
1
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
1
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
0
FT
Serie A
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Roma badge
Roma
ROM
2
FT
7Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, played at the Maradona in February 2026 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Napoli have won two, Roma one, and two matches have ended level. Napoli have scored seven goals in those five games; Roma have scored six.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
InterInterINT
7610219+1219
W
W
D
W
W
2
LazioLazioLAZ
7610144+1019
W
W
W
D
W
3
RomaRomaROM
7520163+1317
W
D
D
W
W
4
AC MilanAC MilanMIL
7430147+715
W
D
W
D
D
5
ComoComoCOM
7421127+514
W
D
L
W
W
6
FrosinoneFrosinoneFRC
7412139+413
W
L
W
D
W
7
TorinoTorinoTOR
84131311+213
W
W
W
D
L
8
CagliariCagliariCGL
741267-113
L
D
W
W
W
9
JuventusJuventusJUV
732298+111
L
D
W
L
D
10
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
7313107+310
L
W
D
W
L
11
AtalantaAtalantaATA
73041011-19
L
W
L
L
L
12
LecceLecceLEC
7304912-39
W
L
L
W
L
13
SassuoloSassuoloSAS
72231214-28
L
D
L
W
D
14
MonzaMonzaMON
82151518-37
L
W
L
W
L
15
BolognaBolognaBOL
7124610-45
L
W
D
L
D
16
UdineseUdineseUDI
7115916-74
L
L
L
L
L
17
GenoaGenoaGEN
7115513-84
L
W
L
D
L
18
FiorentinaFiorentinaFIO
7115817-94
L
L
D
W
L
19
Parma Calcio 1913Parma Calcio 1913PAR
7115413-94
L
L
W
L
D
20
VeneziaVeneziaVEN
7106616-103
W
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Europa Conference League Qualification
Relegation

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit 10th while Roma are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Roma today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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