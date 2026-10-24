Serie A - Game Week 8 24 Oct 2026 - 12:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Roma will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 12:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Napoli vs Roma in the United States are listed below.

Napoli host Roma at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Saturday, October 24, in the eighth round of Serie A. It is a fixture that carries real weight for both clubs, though for very different reasons.

Allegri's side come into this match under pressure. Napoli have collected just ten points from seven games and were beaten 1-0 by Venezia in their last league outing — a result that deepened concerns about their domestic form. A 4-3 win over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League last Tuesday offered some relief, but it did not paper over the cracks.

Roma arrive in Naples as the form team. Gasperini's side are unbeaten in Serie A, sitting third in the table with 17 points — two behind Inter and Lazio. Their last league result was a 2-2 draw with Inter, a game they led 2-0 at half-time.

The visitors are without several key players. Paulo Dybala, Manu Koné, and Mile Svilar are all sidelined, and Lorenzo Pellegrini has been ruled out after suffering a muscle injury against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League. Niccolò Pisilli has stepped into a larger role and is expected to start again in midfield.

For Napoli, the absences of Alessandro Buongiorno and David Neres among others have complicated Allegri's options. Amir Rrahmani is also a doubt after picking up a fever, with Benoît Badiashile expected to fill in at centre-back.

This is a match Napoli cannot afford to lose. Roma, meanwhile, will want to prove their unbeaten run is no accident. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Allegri is without Alessandro Buongiorno, Costantino Favasuli, David Neres, and Alisson Santos through injury. Rrahmani is a doubt with a fever, and Badiashile is expected to start in his place. The projected XI lines up as: Milinkovic-Savic; Di Lorenzo, Marin, Badiashile, Olivera; Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Lang.

Gasperini is missing Mile Svilar, Manu Koné, Paulo Dybala, and Lorenzo Pellegrini through injury. Gollini starts in goal, with Mancini and Ndicka returning to the back three. Roma's projected XI is: Gollini; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, De Roon, Pisilli, Wesley; Soulé, Cristante; Malen.

Form

Napoli have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 4-3 victory over Bodø/Glimt in the Champions League, but that followed a 1-0 defeat to Venezia in Serie A. Earlier in the run they lost 3-1 to Villarreal and were beaten by Inter, scoring five goals and conceding eight across the five games.

Roma have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended 4-0 against Slovan Bratislava in the Champions League, and they beat Genoa 2-0 in their previous Serie A fixture. The one defeat in the run came against Real Madrid in the Champions League, a 4-3 loss. Roma have scored nine goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended 2-2, played at the Maradona in February 2026 in Serie A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Napoli have won two, Roma one, and two matches have ended level. Napoli have scored seven goals in those five games; Roma have scored six.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Napoli sit 10th while Roma are third.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: