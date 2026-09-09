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Champions League
team-logoSSC Napoli
Diego Armando Maradona
team-logoArsenal
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Watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Champions League soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
SSC Napoli vs Arsenal
SSC Napoli
Arsenal
Champions League

How to watch the Champions League match between SSC Napoli and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

In the United States, Napoli vs Arsenal is available to watch live on Paramount+. Spanish-language viewers can stream the match on ViX.

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ViX

ViX

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Arsenal travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples for their opening UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase fixture against SSC Napoli on September 9.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in southern Italy in strong form, having won their first three Premier League matches of the season. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates, a result that kept Arsenal at the top of the early standings and extended their unbeaten run.

Napoli, by contrast, enter this fixture under pressure. Massimiliano Allegri's squad has lost back-to-back Serie A matches, falling to Inter and Como in their most recent outings, and will be looking to the European stage for a confidence boost.

Arsenal are without William Saliba through injury, which presents a defensive test against a Napoli attack that includes David Neres and Rasmus Hoejlund. The absence of the France international will demand a measured response from Arteta's backline.

Declan Rice has been at the centre of attention following his role in a post-match confrontation with Morgan Rogers after the Chelsea win, drawing pointed criticism from pundits. The England midfielder will be eager to let his football do the talking on the European stage.

Arteta himself enters this campaign as one of the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year award, recognition that reflects Arsenal's sustained progress. A positive result in Naples would be a fitting opening statement.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Arsenal Probable lineups

4-3-3
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
A. MeretA. MeretR. MarinR. MarinG. Di LorenzoG. Di LorenzoL. SpinazzolaL. SpinazzolaA. RrahmaniA. RrahmaniK. De BruyneK. De BruyneS. LobotkaS. LobotkaA. Zambo AnguissaA. Zambo AnguissaA. SantosA. SantosR. HoejlundR. HoejlundDavid NeresDavid NeresD. RayaD. RayaB. WhiteB. WhiteR. CalafioriR. CalafioriGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaB. GuimaraesB. GuimaraesC. TzolisC. TzolisB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-3-3
SSC Napoli

Starting XI

Arsenal

Manager

  • M. Allegri
  • M. Arteta

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a front-loaded side, with his projected XI featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Stanislav Lobotka in midfield alongside Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and David Neres and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta must plan without William Saliba, who is listed as injured and will miss the trip to Naples. Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa forming the defensive unit, and Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz among the attacking options.

Form

NAP

NAP - Form

CEL
D1-1
ARI
W6-2
GEN
W0-2
COM
L1-2
INT
L3-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5
ARS

ARS - Form

COM
W1-1
MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Napoli arrive in poor domestic form, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Inter on September 5, and they also lost 1-2 at home to Como on August 30. Across those five matches, Allegri's side have scored 10 goals and conceded eight, suggesting an open but inconsistent team.

Arsenal's form picture is sharply contrasting. Arteta's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only non-win being a 1-1 friendly draw with Como in pre-season. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea, and they also beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield. Arsenal have kept clean sheets in two of those five outings and have conceded just two goals across the run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SSC NapoliDrawArsenal
1
1
3
Europa League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
1
FT
Europa League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Champions League
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
0
FT
Champions League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
0
FT
Club Friendlies
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
SSC Napoli badge
SSC Napoli
NAP
2
FT
4Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals1/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in April 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Maradona in the first leg before completing the tie with a 2-0 home victory. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which also include two Champions League meetings in 2013 and a pre-season friendly, Arsenal hold the stronger record, winning three times to Napoli's one, with one draw.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
2
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
2
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
4
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
5
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
6
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
7
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
7
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
7
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
7
RomaRomaROM
00000000
7
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
7
LensLensRCL
00000000
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
7
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
7
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
7
ComoComoCOM
00000000
7
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
7
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
7
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
7
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
7
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
7
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
7
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
7
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
7
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
7
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
7
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
7
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
7
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
7
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
31
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
32
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
32
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
34
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
35
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
36
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League 2026/27 league phase standings, Arsenal currently sit second, while Napoli are placed 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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