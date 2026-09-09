Champions League - Game Week 1 9 Sept 2026 - 15:00 Diego Armando Maradona

Today's game between SSC Napoli and Arsenal will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 3:00 PM.

In the United States, Napoli vs Arsenal is available to watch live on Paramount+. Spanish-language viewers can stream the match on ViX.

Arsenal travel to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples for their opening UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league phase fixture against SSC Napoli on September 9.

Mikel Arteta's side arrive in southern Italy in strong form, having won their first three Premier League matches of the season. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at the Emirates, a result that kept Arsenal at the top of the early standings and extended their unbeaten run.

Napoli, by contrast, enter this fixture under pressure. Massimiliano Allegri's squad has lost back-to-back Serie A matches, falling to Inter and Como in their most recent outings, and will be looking to the European stage for a confidence boost.

Arsenal are without William Saliba through injury, which presents a defensive test against a Napoli attack that includes David Neres and Rasmus Hoejlund. The absence of the France international will demand a measured response from Arteta's backline.

Declan Rice has been at the centre of attention following his role in a post-match confrontation with Morgan Rogers after the Chelsea win, drawing pointed criticism from pundits. The England midfielder will be eager to let his football do the talking on the European stage.

Arteta himself enters this campaign as one of the nominees for the Ballon d'Or Coach of the Year award, recognition that reflects Arsenal's sustained progress. A positive result in Naples would be a fitting opening statement.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Napoli vs Arsenal live.

How to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Massimiliano Allegri is expected to name a front-loaded side, with his projected XI featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Stanislav Lobotka in midfield alongside Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, and David Neres and Rasmus Hoejlund leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture.

For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta must plan without William Saliba, who is listed as injured and will miss the trip to Naples. Arteta's projected XI includes David Raya in goal, with Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, and Ezri Konsa forming the defensive unit, and Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz among the attacking options.

Form

Napoli arrive in poor domestic form, recording two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Inter on September 5, and they also lost 1-2 at home to Como on August 30. Across those five matches, Allegri's side have scored 10 goals and conceded eight, suggesting an open but inconsistent team.

Arsenal's form picture is sharply contrasting. Arteta's side have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, with their only non-win being a 1-1 friendly draw with Como in pre-season. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea, and they also beat Manchester City 3-0 in the Community Shield. Arsenal have kept clean sheets in two of those five outings and have conceded just two goals across the run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Europa League in April 2019, when Arsenal won 1-0 at the Maradona in the first leg before completing the tie with a 2-0 home victory. Across the five recorded head-to-head fixtures, which also include two Champions League meetings in 2013 and a pre-season friendly, Arsenal hold the stronger record, winning three times to Napoli's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League 2026/27 league phase standings, Arsenal currently sit second, while Napoli are placed 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch SSC Napoli vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: