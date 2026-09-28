UEFA Nations League A - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Estadio R. Sanchez Pizjuan

Today's game between Spain and Croatia will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Spain vs Croatia is available to watch live in the United States on FS1, with streaming options via Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, and ViX. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Spain host Croatia at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán in Seville in UEFA Nations League A, Group A3, as the reigning world champions open a double-header against the Vatreni that will be repeated a week later in Split.

Luis de la Fuente's side arrive in superb form, having won the 2026 World Cup without conceding a single goal across five matches. Their Nations League campaign began with a 3-2 victory over England at Wembley, where Dani Olmo and his teammates rallied from a difficult position to extend Spain's European unbeaten run to 39 matches.

Croatia, managed by Slaven Bilic, head into the fixture with a point already on the board after beating Czechia 2-1 on matchday one. Luka Modrić remains the creative heartbeat of a side that has shown it can grind out results, even if the World Cup exit to Portugal in the round of 16 left questions about their ceiling at the highest level.

Davor Šuker has warned Spain not to underestimate Croatia, backing Modrić to cause problems in Seville. The head-to-head record gives Spain the stronger hand, but Croatia have shown before that they can compete with the best.

With Spain sitting top of Group A3 and Croatia just behind them, the result here could shape the group's trajectory before the sides meet again in Split. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Spain vs Croatia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis de la Fuente has not confirmed his Spain lineup ahead of the fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Slaven Bilic has similarly not released a probable lineup for Croatia, with no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Further squad information will be added as it is confirmed.

Form

Spain arrive with five wins from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-2 victory over England in the Nations League, and before that they won the World Cup final 1-0 against Argentina. That World Cup run also included wins over France, Portugal, and Belgium, with Spain conceding just twice across those five games — both in the Nations League opener.

Croatia have won three and lost two of their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-1 win over Czechia in the Nations League, and earlier in the sequence they beat Ghana 2-1 and Panama 1-0 at the World Cup. The defeats came against England, who beat them 4-2 in the group stage, and Portugal, who eliminated them 2-1 in the round of 16. Croatia scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides was at Euro 2024, where Spain won 3-0. The last five head-to-head fixtures have heavily favoured Spain, who also recorded a 6-0 win in the Nations League in September 2018 and a 5-3 victory at Euro 2020 after extra time. Croatia's only win in the dataset came in a Nations League fixture in November 2018, when they beat Spain 3-2. The series has produced 19 goals across five meetings.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Spain ESP 1 1 0 0 3 2 +1 3 W 2 Croatia CRO 1 1 0 0 2 1 +1 3 W 3 England ENG 1 0 0 1 2 3 -1 0 L 4 Czechia CZE 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 L Championship Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In Group A3 of UEFA Nations League A, Spain currently sit top of the table with Croatia in second place. The gap between the sides makes this a direct contest between the group's two leading teams.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Spain vs Croatia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: