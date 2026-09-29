UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana

Today's game between Slovenia and North Macedonia will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Slovenia vs North Macedonia in the United States are listed below.

Slovenia host North Macedonia at the Stožice Stadium in Ljubljana in UEFA Nations League B Group 1, with both sides looking to pick up points in a group where neither has made a strong start.

Boštan Cesar's Slovenia side drew 0-0 with Scotland in their opening Nations League fixture, a result that continues a run of inconsistency stretching back through the spring. They have not lost ground, but they have not gained it either.

North Macedonia arrive in Ljubljana on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in their Group 1 opener, a result that underlines the gap between their current standing and the sides above them. Goce Sedloski's squad have taken just one point from their last five matches across all competitions, and goals have been hard to come by.

For Slovenia, this fixture presents a chance to separate themselves in the standings. A home win would move them clear of North Macedonia and apply pressure on the sides above them in the group.

North Macedonia's task is straightforward in theory but difficult in practice. A win on the road in Ljubljana would transform the complexion of their campaign. Their recent record, however, offers little encouragement ahead of the trip.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Slovenia vs North Macedonia live.

How to watch Slovenia vs North Macedonia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Boštan Cesar names a projected XI that includes Jan Oblak in goal, with a back line of Jaka Bijol, Zan Karnicnik, David Zec, and Erik Janza. Adam Gnezda Cerin and Timi Elsnik are set to operate in midfield alongside David Brekalo, with Aljosa Matko, Andraz Sporar, and Danijel Sturm leading the attack. Vanja Drkusic is listed as unavailable through injury, and no suspensions are recorded for the home side.

Goce Sedloski's projected XI for North Macedonia features Stole Dimitrievski in goal, a defensive unit of Bojan Ilievski, Visar Musliu, Sebastian Herrera, and Anes Meljichi, with Enis Bardhi, Agon Elezi, and Matej Gashtarov in midfield. Eljif Elmas, Bojan Miovski, and Dimitar Mitrovski are named in attack. No injuries or suspensions are recorded for the away side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Slovenia have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches, scoring six goals and conceding six. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Scotland in the Nations League, and before that they lost 2-1 to Croatia in a friendly. Their only win in the sequence came away at Montenegro, where they won 3-2, though a 1-0 defeat to Hungary also features in that run.

North Macedonia have taken just one point from their last five matches, drawing twice and losing three times. Their most recent result was a 3-0 defeat to Switzerland in the Nations League opener, following a 4-0 loss to Turkiye in a friendly. They drew 0-0 with both Bosnia and Herzegovina and Ireland earlier in the year, and also suffered a 4-0 defeat to Denmark in World Cup qualification. Across those five matches, North Macedonia failed to score in four of them, netting just once while conceding 11 goals.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in June 2021, a 1-1 friendly draw with North Macedonia as the home side. Before that, North Macedonia beat Slovenia 2-1 in a European Championship qualifier in October 2019, while the reverse fixture in March 2019 ended 1-1. Across the last five recorded head-to-head matches, North Macedonia hold two wins to Slovenia's one, with two draws, though the most recent competitive encounter favoured North Macedonia.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Switzerland SUI 1 1 0 0 3 0 +3 3 W 2 Scotland SCO 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 3 Slovenia SVN 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 D 4 North Macedonia MKD 1 0 0 1 0 3 -3 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Relegation Playoff Relegation

In UEFA Nations League B Group 1, Slovenia currently sit third while North Macedonia are fourth, making this a direct contest between the two sides at the bottom of the group standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovenia vs North Macedonia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: