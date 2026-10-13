Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 National Football Stadium

Today's game between Slovan Bratislava and VfB Stuttgart will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for this Champions League fixture are listed below.

Slovan Bratislava host VfB Stuttgart in the Champions League at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava, with the two clubs meeting in European competition for the second time in two seasons.

Slovan enter the fixture under Yaya Toure, the former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder who has taken his first head coaching role at the Slovak club. His side drew 1-1 with Skalica in their most recent domestic outing and sit 35th in the Champions League standings, making this a must-improve fixture in Europe.

Stuttgart arrive in better shape. Sebastian Hoeness's side beat Paderborn 2-0 in the Bundesliga on October 10 and occupy sixth place in the Champions League table, giving them a strong platform heading into this away trip.

The two sides met in this competition in January 2025, when Stuttgart won 3-1 in Bratislava. That result will be fresh in Slovan's memory as they look to produce a different outcome on home soil.

Stuttgart have shown inconsistency this season, with defeats to Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga sitting alongside their Champions League win over Viking. Slovan, by contrast, have been more reliable domestically than in Europe, where a 6-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain underlined the gap they face at this level.

Below you will find everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture, including TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time, and the latest team news.

How to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Yaya Toure is expected to name a side featuring Dominik Takac in goal, with a back line of Sandro Cruz, Cesar Blackman, Kenan Bajric, and Svetozar Markovic. The projected XI also includes Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Rahim Ibrahim, Christian Martinez, Tigran Barseghyan, and Andraz Sporar. No injuries or suspensions have been confirmed for Slovan ahead of this fixture.

Sebastian Hoeness is set to deploy Fabian Bredlow in goal for Stuttgart, with Maximilian Mittelstaedt, Jeff Chabot, Finn Jeltsch, and Grischa Proemel forming the defensive unit. The midfield and attack are projected to feature Chris Fuehrich, Angelo Stiller, Deniz Undav, Jamie Leweling, Bilal El Khannouss, and Ermedin Demirovic. Stuttgart also report no confirmed injuries or suspensions, with updates to be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Slovan Bratislava have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Skalica in the Slovak 1. Liga on October 10. Prior to that, they beat Komarno 2-1 away and defeated Nitra 3-1 in the FA Cup, though their Champions League campaign took a heavy blow with a 6-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in September.

VfB Stuttgart have won two, lost two, and won one friendly across their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Bundesliga win at Paderborn on October 10, and they also beat Viking 3-1 in the Champions League in September. Losses to Borussia Dortmund and Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga reflect the inconsistency Stuttgart have shown across the season.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Champions League in January 2025, when Stuttgart won 3-1 at the National Football Stadium in Bratislava. The clubs also met in Europa League qualification in August 2010, with Stuttgart winning 1-0 in Bratislava before drawing 2-2 in the return leg in Stuttgart. Across the three recorded head-to-head fixtures, Stuttgart hold the stronger record with two wins and one draw.

Standings

In the Champions League standings, VfB Stuttgart currently sit sixth, while Slovan Bratislava are placed 35th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: