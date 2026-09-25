UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Futbal Tatran Arena

Today's game between Slovakia and Moldova will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Slovakia vs Moldova are listed below. Fubo and ViX are both carrying the match for viewers in the United States.

Slovakia host Moldova at Futbal Tatran Arena in Presov in a UEFA Nations League C group stage fixture, with both sides looking to climb the standings and assert themselves in the group.

Vladimir Weiss's Slovakia side come into this match having shown real inconsistency in recent months. A heavy World Cup qualifying defeat to Germany last November exposed the team's limitations at the highest level, though back-to-back friendly wins over Romania and Malta earlier this year suggested they can still perform when confidence is high.

Moldova arrive under coach Lilian Popescu with a squad that has become known for its fighting spirit. Record goalscorer Ion Nicolaescu remains the focal point of their attack, and while results have been difficult lately, Moldova are a side that rarely makes life easy for opponents.

In the Nations League C standings, Slovakia sit fourth in Group 3 while Moldova are third, meaning both teams have ground to make up. The gap between them is narrow, and the home side will feel the pressure to deliver three points on their own turf.

This is a fixture between two sides at a crossroads in this campaign. Slovakia will want to use home advantage to their benefit, but Moldova have shown they are capable of grinding out results when needed.

Read on to find out how to watch Slovakia vs Moldova live.

How to watch Slovakia vs Moldova with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vladimir Weiss has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially reported for Slovakia at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

On the Moldova side, coach Lilian Popescu is similarly yet to name his probable XI, with no player absences confirmed at this time. Further team news will be provided as it becomes available.

Form

Slovakia head into this fixture with a mixed recent record of two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-2 draw with Montenegro in June, following a 2-1 friendly win over Malta days earlier. Earlier in the year, they beat Romania 2-0, though World Cup qualifying brought harsher results, including a 4-3 defeat to Kosovo and a 6-0 loss to Germany in November 2025. Across those five matches, Slovakia scored 12 goals but conceded 13, reflecting a side that can produce going forward but remains vulnerable defensively.

Moldova's recent form tells a different story. They have gone winless across their last five matches, recording two draws and three defeats. A 1-1 draw with Armenia in June was their most recent outing, preceded by a 2-2 draw with Bulgaria. Their three defeats include a 3-2 loss to Cyprus, a 0-2 defeat to Lithuania, and a 4-1 loss to Israel in World Cup qualifying last November. Moldova scored eight goals in that run but conceded 12, and the absence of a win will be a concern for Popescu heading into this match.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two sides is limited, with only two previous meetings on record. The most recent came in September 2001, when Slovakia beat Moldova 4-2 in a World Cup qualifier. Before that, Moldova hosted Slovakia in October 2000, losing 1-0. Slovakia have won both encounters and scored five goals to Moldova's two across the two matches.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Faroe Islands FRO 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Kazakhstan KAZ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Moldova MDA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Slovakia SVK 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 3, Slovakia currently sit fourth while Moldova are third, leaving both teams with work to do if they want to challenge at the top of the group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Moldova today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: