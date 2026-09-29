UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 2 29 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Kosice Football Arena

Today's game between Slovakia and Kazakhstan will kick off at Sep 29, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Slovakia vs Kazakhstan are listed below. Viewers in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo and ViX.

Slovakia host Kazakhstan at Kosice Football Arena in a UEFA Nations League C group stage fixture, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the match.

Vladimir Weiss's Slovakia side arrive on the back of a 2-0 win over Moldova in their previous Nations League outing, a result that puts them in a strong position at the top of the group standings. Their home form and attacking output have been consistent, though defensive vulnerability has shown up in recent months.

Kazakhstan, managed by John van't Schip, head into this fixture having drawn 1-1 with the Faroe Islands in their last Nations League game. That result keeps them in contention but leaves them needing a positive result to maintain their grip on second place in the group.

The two sides have met twice in Nations League competition before, with both fixtures producing results that went against the home side. That pattern adds an intriguing edge to a match where Slovakia's home advantage is not guaranteed to be decisive.

Slovakia will look to their attacking players to press the advantage on home soil, while Kazakhstan have shown they can absorb pressure and create on the counter, as their wins over Namibia and Comoros earlier this year demonstrated.

This is a fixture that could go some way to deciding the shape of the group. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan live.

How to watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Slovakia are managed by Vladimir Weiss, and team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad is confirmed.

Kazakhstan head coach John van't Schip has not yet confirmed his selection. Full injury and suspension information for both sides will be available nearer to the match.

Form

Slovakia come into this match with three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five games, scoring eight goals and conceding seven across that run. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over Moldova in the UEFA Nations League, and they also claimed wins over Malta and Romania by the same 2-1 and 2-0 scorelines respectively. Their only defeat in that run came against Kosovo, a 3-4 loss in World Cup qualification. Slovakia have shown they can score freely but have not always kept things tight at the back.

Kazakhstan have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with the Faroe Islands in the Nations League, and they also drew 1-1 with Armenia in June. Their two wins in that period came against Namibia, 2-0, and Comoros, 1-0. Kazakhstan have scored five goals and conceded six across those five games, with their defensive record a mixed picture heading into this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have met twice before, both times in UEFA Nations League C competition. Kazakhstan won the most recent encounter 2-1 at home in June 2022, while Slovakia claimed a 1-0 victory when the sides met earlier that same month. Each team has one win from the two recorded meetings, and on both occasions the away side took the three points, a pattern that adds context to Saturday's fixture at Kosice Football Arena.

Standings

Grp. 3 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Slovakia SVK 1 1 0 0 2 0 +2 3 W 2 Kazakhstan KAZ 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 3 Faroe Islands FRO 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 D 4 Moldova MDA 1 0 0 1 0 2 -2 0 L Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

Slovakia sit top of Group 3 in UEFA Nations League C, with Kazakhstan in second place. The gap between the sides means this fixture has direct implications for who controls the group heading into the remaining matchdays.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Slovakia vs Kazakhstan today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: