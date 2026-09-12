Serie A - Game Week 4 13 Sept 2026 - 14:45 Stadio Mapei - Citta del Tricolore

Today's game between Sassuolo and Juventus will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 2:45 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Sassuolo vs Juventus are listed below. Subscribers can also stream the match online via the respective platforms.

Sassuolo host Juventus at the Stadio Mapei - Città del Tricolore in Reggio Emilia in a Serie A fixture scheduled for Sunday, September 13.

Juventus arrive in Emilia with seven points from their opening three league matches, a tally built on two wins and a draw. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 against AC Milan, with Federico Gatti's header earning a point in the closing stages.

Spalletti's squad is stretched thin by injuries. Manuel Locatelli, who has undergone knee surgery and faces close to five months on the sidelines, joins Khephren Thuram among a lengthy list of absentees. The depth of the midfield crisis has pushed Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz into the role of first-choice starters, a situation that would have seemed unlikely at the start of the season. Senegalese midfielder Pape Sarr, who had been working separately from the group to recover from a problem carried over from Tottenham, is understood to be closing in on a return.

Sassuolo come into the match off the back of a 2-2 draw at home to Bologna in their last Serie A outing. Alberto Aquilani's side sit tenth in the table and carry their own injury concerns, with Cristian Volpato among those ruled out after picking up a problem during that Bologna game.

The visitors' attacking setup could see Nick Woltemade and Randal Kolo Muani paired together from the start, a combination Spalletti has been weighing as a way to add presence in the final third.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus live.

How to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sassuolo are without several players for this fixture. Cristian Volpato, Fali Cande, Ismael Kone, Edoardo Pieragnolo, Daniel Boloca, Yeferson Paz, Sebastian Walukiewicz, and Darryl Bakola are all listed as injured. Aquilani has no suspended players to contend with. His projected XI lines up with Arijanet Muric in goal, a back four of Fedde Leysen, Jay Idzes, Josh Doig, and Simone Cinquegrano, a midfield of Luca Lipani, Nemanja Matic, and Vasilije Adzic, and a front three of Kieron Bowie, Sebastiano Esposito, and Armand Lauriente.

Juventus are dealing with a significant injury list. Manuel Locatelli, Khephren Thuram-Ulien, Kenan Yildiz, Juan Cabal, Weston McKennie, Arkadiusz Milik, Jeremie Boga, and Jeff Ekhator are all unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for the away side. Spalletti's projected XI features Guglielmo Vicario in goal, with Jhon Lucumi, Gleison Bremer, Mehmet Zeki Celik, and Pierre Kalulu in defence, Nico Gonzalez, Kerim Alajbegovic, Chico Conceicao, Teun Koopmeiners, and Douglas Luiz in midfield, and Randal Kolo Muani leading the attack.

Form

Sassuolo have recorded two wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five competitive matches, with one additional win in the Coppa Italia. Their most recent Serie A outing ended 2-2 at home to Bologna. Earlier in the run, they beat Torino 2-1 and lost 2-1 to Atalanta. Across the five matches, Sassuolo have scored nine goals and conceded six.

Juventus have won three of their last five competitive outings, drawing one and losing one. Their last match was a 1-1 draw with AC Milan in Serie A. They also beat Parma 2-0 and Frosinone 1-0 earlier in the run. The sole defeat in the sequence came in a pre-season friendly against Inter. In their three Serie A matches this season, Juventus have not conceded more than one goal in any game.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between the sides took place on March 21, 2026, when the two clubs drew 1-1 in a Serie A fixture at the Allianz Stadium. Before that, Juventus won 3-0 at Sassuolo in January 2026. Across the last five head-to-head matches in the dataset, Juventus have won two, Sassuolo have won two, and one match ended in a draw.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Sassuolo sit tenth while Juventus are sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sassuolo vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: