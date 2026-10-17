Serie A - Game Week 31 17 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Sao Paulo and Vasco da Gama will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Sao Paulo vs Vasco da Gama is available to watch live via Fanatiz and Premiere. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Sao Paulo host Vasco da Gama in a Serie A fixture that carries genuine weight for both sides as the season moves toward its final stretch.

Dorival Junior's side are under pressure after a difficult run of results. Back-to-back Serie A defeats to Santos FC and Cruzeiro have dented confidence, and the mood around the club demands a response at home.

Vasco arrive in strong form under Pedro Emanuel. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions tell a story of a team building momentum, and they will not be easy visitors.

The away side head to Sao Paulo off the back of a Copa Sudamericana win over Boca Juniors, adding to a sequence that has seen them beat Botafogo RJ and Coritiba in the league. This is a Vasco squad with belief.

For Sao Paulo, the home fixture offers a chance to arrest a slide that has seen them drop points they can ill afford. Dorival Junior will need his side to produce a performance that matches the occasion.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Sao Paulo vs Vasco da Gama, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Sao Paulo vs Vasco da Gama with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dorival Junior has not confirmed his starting lineup ahead of the match, and no injury or suspension information has been provided for the Sao Paulo squad. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Vasco, Pedro Emanuel is in a similar position, with no injuries or suspensions currently confirmed. Fans should check back nearer to the match for the latest squad news from both camps.

Form

Sao Paulo head into this fixture with two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 Serie A win over Vitoria, though before that they suffered back-to-back league defeats to Cruzeiro (2-0) and Santos FC (1-2). A 1-0 win over Internacional and a 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors in the Copa Sudamericana complete the run. Sao Paulo scored six goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Vasco arrive with four wins and one draw from their last five matches, an unbeaten run that underlines their current confidence. Their most recent outing ended in a Copa Sudamericana win over Boca Juniors, following a 0-0 draw with Remo in the league. Earlier in the sequence, they beat Botafogo RJ 2-1 and thrashed Coritiba 5-0. Vasco scored eight goals and conceded one across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place in April 2026, when Vasco da Gama hosted Sao Paulo in a Serie A fixture that finished 2-1 to Vasco. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Vasco hold the stronger record with three wins compared to two for Sao Paulo. The most recent Sao Paulo victory in this series was a 3-0 home win in October 2024.

Standings

Sao Paulo sit 10th in the Serie A table while Vasco da Gama are 15th, meaning the visitors arrive needing points to pull clear of the lower reaches of the division, while the hosts will be keen to push further up the standings.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Sao Paulo vs Vasco da Gama today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: