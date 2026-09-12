Serie A - Game Week 27 12 Sept 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Santos FC and Cruzeiro will kick off at Sep 12, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Santos FC vs Cruzeiro is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santos FC host Cruzeiro at Vila Belmiro in a Serie A fixture that matters at both ends of the table. Cuca's side sit 13th and are looking to build on a run of form that has brought some relief, while Artur Jorge's Cruzeiro arrive in sixth and will be eager to arrest a dip in results.

The backdrop at Santos is defined by Neymar's absence. The 34-year-old was ruled out for up to eight weeks after suffering a muscle injury during the Copa do Brasil second leg against Palmeiras, a blow that came with visible distress and a public complaint about the state of the Vila Belmiro pitch. His absence has forced Cuca to reshape his plans.

Santos have responded reasonably well. A 2-3 Serie A win at Internacional on September 6 and a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana victory over Atletico MG on September 9 show a squad capable of competing without their captain. The club has also moved quickly in the transfer market, signing Philippe Coutinho to provide creative cover during the weeks ahead.

Cruzeiro arrive having won their last Serie A match, a 3-1 victory over Athletico Paranaense on September 6, but that result followed back-to-back defeats to Vasco da Gama in the league and Atletico MG in the cup. Jorge's side have shown they can beat good teams, yet their inconsistency has kept them from pushing higher up the table.

Reported European interest in winger Keny Arroyo has added an off-field distraction for the visitors, with Roma understood to have made enquiries. Whether that has settled inside the dressing room will become apparent quickly.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes. Santos need points to stay clear of trouble, and Cruzeiro cannot afford to let a promising position slip. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Santos FC vs Cruzeiro, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santos FC vs Cruzeiro with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cuca has not confirmed a projected XI for Santos ahead of this fixture, and no injuries or suspensions are listed in the squad data at this stage. The absence of Neymar, ruled out for up to eight weeks with a muscle injury, remains the central factor in Santos' preparations, though the recent signing of Philippe Coutinho provides Cuca with an additional creative option. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture develops.

Artur Jorge has also yet to confirm a lineup for Cruzeiro, with no injuries or suspensions currently listed for the away side. No probable XI has been released at this stage, and further team news is expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Santos have taken three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Copa Sudamericana win over Atletico MG on September 9, which followed a 2-3 Serie A victory at Internacional on September 6. Earlier in the run, Santos drew 0-0 with Palmeiras in the cup, beat Corinthians 1-0 in the league, and lost 3-0 to Palmeiras in the cup. Santos scored five goals and conceded three across those five matches.

Cruzeiro have taken two wins, one draw, and two defeats from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent result was a 3-1 Serie A win over Athletico Paranaense on September 6, following a 2-1 cup defeat to Atletico MG on September 2. Before that, Cruzeiro lost 3-1 to Vasco da Gama in the league, drew 1-1 with Atletico MG in the cup, and beat Flamengo 2-1 in Serie A. Cruzeiro scored nine goals and conceded nine across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in Serie A on March 22, 2026, when Cruzeiro hosted Santos and the match ended 0-0. Before that, Santos beat Cruzeiro 3-0 at Vila Belmiro in a Serie A fixture in December 2025. Across the last five head-to-head meetings in Serie A, Santos hold the stronger record with two wins to Cruzeiro's one, alongside two draws, and the five matches have produced a combined 11 goals.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Santos FC sit 13th while Cruzeiro are placed sixth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Cruzeiro today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: