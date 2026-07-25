Today's game between Santos FC and Chapecoense AF will kick-off at Jul 25, 2026, 5:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Santos FC vs Chapecoense AF are listed below.

Santos FC return to Serie A action as they host Chapecoense AF, with Cuca's side looking to build on their continental form after a convincing Copa Sudamericana win in Venezuela.

Santos come into this fixture carrying mixed league form but with a confidence boost from midweek. Their 4-1 win over Universidad Central in the Copa Sudamericana was emphatic, and the squad will be eager to translate that momentum into the domestic campaign.

The backdrop around the club remains noisy. Neymar's absence from that Copa Sudamericana tie after he was spotted at a poker tournament in São Paulo drew sharp criticism, though the 34-year-old has since returned to full training and dismissed the controversy publicly. Whether he features here adds an extra layer of intrigue to the team news picture.

Chapecoense arrive in desperate shape. Lacerda's side have lost all five of their last five matches, conceding freely and scoring little. They sit bottom of the Serie A table and face a Santos side sitting 15th — a fixture they can ill afford to lose if their survival hopes are to remain credible.

The gap between these two clubs in the table is stark. Santos are by no means in comfortable territory themselves, but against the division's bottom side, three points feel within reach.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Serie A fixture, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Santos FC vs Chapecoense AF with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santos FC are managed by Cuca, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of the match. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Chapecoense AF head into this game under Lacerda, but the away side's squad news is similarly unconfirmed at this stage, with no injuries, suspensions, or projected XI provided. Further information is expected to emerge in the build-up to the fixture.

Form

Santos have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was the 4-1 Copa Sudamericana victory over Universidad Central, while their last Serie A result was a 2-1 defeat to Botafogo. They also beat Vitoria 3-1 and Deportivo Cuenca 3-0 during that run, though a 3-2 loss to Grêmio in the league showed their defensive vulnerabilities. Santos scored 13 goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures.

Chapecoense have lost all five of their last five matches and have not won a game since May. Their heaviest recent defeat was a 4-0 loss to Flamengo in Serie A, and they also fell to Bahia 2-0, Palmeiras 1-0, Cruzeiro 2-1, and Remo 3-2. They scored just five goals across those five games and conceded 11, a record that underlines the scale of their current problems.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Chapecoense beat Santos 4-2 at home in a Serie A fixture. Before that, the clubs met twice in Serie B during 2024, with Chapecoense winning 3-2 at home in October and Santos taking a 1-0 victory in July. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Chapecoense hold three wins to Santos's two, though Santos's two most recent home meetings in this dataset — a 2-0 win in November 2021 and the July 2024 Serie B result — show they are capable of controlling the tie on their own ground.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Santos FC sit 15th while Chapecoense AF are rooted to the bottom in 20th place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santos FC vs Chapecoense AF today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: