Copa Sudamericana - 1/8 19 Aug 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Santa Fe and River Plate will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Santa Fe vs River Plate in the United States are listed below. The match is available to watch live on Fubo, beIN SPORTS, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Santa Fe host River Plate in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Colombian side welcoming the Buenos Aires club to Bogotá in a continental fixture that carries real weight for both teams.

Santa Fe arrive in good shape under coach Pablo Repetto. The home side have won their last two matches and carry the confidence of a 3-0 Copa Sudamericana victory away to Caracas in late July, a result that underlined their ability to perform on the continental stage.

River Plate's situation is starkly different. Eduardo Coudet's side have lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches and head into this fixture searching for a performance that domestic football has not recently provided.

Off the pitch, River made a notable move this month by signing Thiago Almada from Atletico Madrid for around €20 million. The 25-year-old Argentina international is committed to the club until December 2030. The investment signals ambition, though results have yet to reflect it.

Santa Fe currently lead Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, giving Repetto's side control of their own path through the competition. River arrive knowing that a poor result would deepen an already uncomfortable run of form.

Read on for full details on how to watch Santa Fe vs River Plate live, including TV channel and live stream options, kick-off time, team news, and more.

How to watch Santa Fe vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santa Fe are managed by Pablo Repetto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

River Plate head into this fixture under Eduardo Coudet. As with Santa Fe, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

Santa Fe have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 home victory over Chico FC in the Primera A on August 8. The standout result of the run came on July 31, when they beat Caracas 3-0 away in the Copa Sudamericana. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Once Caldas and a 2-1 defeat to Aguilas Doradas. Across those five matches, Santa Fe scored eight goals and conceded three.

River Plate's recent record makes difficult reading. Coudet's side have lost four of their last five matches, with their only positive result a 2-0 win over Argentinos Juniors on August 16. The defeats include losses to Tigre (1-0), Rosario Central (1-0), Gimnasia LP (1-0), and Barracas Central (1-0). Three of those four defeats came by a single goal, but the pattern of conceding while failing to score has been consistent.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 20, 2021, when River Plate beat Santa Fe 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores. That result followed a goalless draw between the sides at Santa Fe's ground on May 7, 2021, earlier in the same group stage. Across the five recorded meetings, all played in either the Copa Libertadores or the Recopa Sudamericana, River Plate hold the stronger record with three wins to Santa Fe's none, and two draws shared between them.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, River Plate currently sit in first place ahead of this fixture.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs River Plate today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: