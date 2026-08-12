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Copa Sudamericana
team-logoSanta Fe
team-logoRiver Plate
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Watch Santa Fe vs River Plate Copa Sudamericana soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Santa Fe vs River Plate
Santa Fe
River Plate
Copa Sudamericana

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Santa Fe and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Copa Sudamericana - 1/8

Today's game between Santa Fe and River Plate will kick-off at Aug 12, 2026, 8:30 PM.

The TV channel and live stream options for Santa Fe vs River Plate in the United States are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

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beIN SPORTS

beIN SPORTS

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Fanatiz

Fanatiz

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beIN SPORTS Connect

beIN SPORTS Connect

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Santa Fe and River Plate meet in the Copa Sudamericana, with the Colombian side hosting the Buenos Aires club in what is a significant continental fixture for both teams.

Santa Fe come into this match under coach Pablo Repetto in solid recent form. The Bogotá club have won their last two matches, including a 3-0 victory away to Caracas in the Copa Sudamericana, and arrive at this fixture with confidence.

River Plate, managed by Eduardo Coudet, are enduring a difficult run domestically. The Buenos Aires club have lost five consecutive matches across all competitions, including three straight defeats in the Liga Profesional, and will be looking to use the continental stage to arrest that slide.

Off the pitch, River made a statement earlier this month by completing the signing of Thiago Almada from Atletico Madrid in a deal worth around €20 million. The 25-year-old Argentina international committed to the club until December 2030, underlining the ambition at the Monumental.

Despite that squad investment, results on the pitch have not followed. Coudet's side have conceded in four of their last five games and have failed to score in three of those matches, pointing to genuine problems at both ends.

Santa Fe currently sit in first place in Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, giving them a platform to control their own destiny in the competition. River arrive needing to turn their form around urgently.

For details on how to watch this Copa Sudamericana fixture live, read on below.

How to watch Santa Fe vs River Plate with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santa Fe vs River Plate Probable lineups

Santa Fe crest
Santa Fe
SFE
Formation
River Plate crest
River Plate
RIV
River Plate crest
River Plate
RIV

Manager

  • P. Repetto

Santa Fe are managed by Pablo Repetto, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. A projected XI has not been released at this stage, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

River Plate head into this fixture under Eduardo Coudet. As with Santa Fe, no specific injury or suspension news has been confirmed for the away side, and no probable lineup has been announced. Check back for updates as the match approaches.

Form

SFE

SFE - Form

AGD
L2-1
CAR
W0-3
OCA
D2-2
UNM
W2-0
CFC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5
RIV

RIV - Form

ALD
L1-3
BAC
L0-1
GIM
L1-0
ROS
L0-1
TIG
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/7
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Santa Fe have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 home victory over Chico FC in the Primera A on August 8. Earlier in the run, they beat Caracas 3-0 away in the Copa Sudamericana on July 31, which stands as their most convincing result of the sequence. Their only dropped points came in a 2-2 draw with Once Caldas and a 2-1 defeat to Aguilas Doradas. Across the five matches, they scored eight goals and conceded three.

River Plate's recent form makes difficult reading. Coudet's side have lost all five of their last matches, falling to Tigre (1-0), Rosario Central (1-0), Gimnasia LP (1-0), Barracas Central (1-0), and Aldosivi (3-1) in the Copa Argentina. They have scored just two goals across those five games while conceding six, with four of the five defeats coming by a single goal.


Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Santa FeDrawRiver Plate
0
2
3
Copa Libertadores
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
Santa Fe badge
Santa Fe
SFE
1
FT
Copa Libertadores
Santa Fe badge
Santa Fe
SFE
0
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
0
FT
Copa Libertadores
Santa Fe badge
Santa Fe
SFE
0
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
1
FT
Copa Libertadores
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
0
Santa Fe badge
Santa Fe
SFE
0
FT
Recopa Sudamericana
River Plate badge
River Plate
RIV
2
Santa Fe badge
Santa Fe
SFE
1
FT
2Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored2/5


The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 20, 2021, when River Plate beat Santa Fe 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores. That result followed a goalless draw between the sides at Santa Fe's ground earlier in the same group stage, on May 7, 2021. Across the five recorded meetings, River Plate hold the stronger record, winning three times to Santa Fe's none, with two draws. All five matches were played in either the Copa Libertadores or the Recopa Sudamericana.

Standings

In Group H of the Copa Sudamericana, River Plate currently sit in first place, with Santa Fe's position not listed in the available standings data.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs River Plate today

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  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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