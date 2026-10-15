Primera A - Game Week 7 15 Oct 2026 - 21:05

Today's game between Santa Fe and CD Jaguares will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 9:05 PM.

Santa Fe vs CD Jaguares is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Santa Fe host CD Jaguares in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture, with the two sides arriving in very different circumstances heading into this meeting.

Pablo Repetto's Santa Fe come into this match in strong form, having won three of their last five matches across all competitions. They sit seventh in the Clausura table and will look to build on that momentum against a struggling visitor.

Jaguares, managed by Hubert Bodhert, arrive in poor shape. They have won just one of their last five matches and sit 18th in the Clausura standings, deep in relegation trouble and in desperate need of points.

The gap between these two sides in the table makes this a significant occasion for Jaguares. A defeat would deepen their crisis, while Santa Fe have the chance to push further up the table.

Read on to find out how to watch Santa Fe vs CD Jaguares live.

How to watch Santa Fe vs CD Jaguares with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Pablo Repetto has no confirmed injuries or suspensions to report ahead of this fixture for Santa Fe. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

For Jaguares, Hubert Bodhert also has no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions at this stage. Check back for the latest squad information ahead of the match.

Form

Santa Fe head into this fixture in good form, recording three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-2 draw with Fortaleza FC, while they also claimed a 0-1 win at Independiente Medellin in Primera A. Earlier in the run, they beat Deportivo Pereira 1-2 away from home. Santa Fe have scored five goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

CD Jaguares have struggled for consistency, picking up one win, one draw, and three defeats in their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-2 win over Tolima in Primera A, though that followed back-to-back league defeats to Aguilas Doradas and Alianza FC. Jaguares have scored eight goals and conceded seven across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when CD Jaguares beat Santa Fe 3-1 at home in a Primera A fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each side has claimed two wins, with one match ending level. Santa Fe won 3-0 at home in November 2024, while Jaguares also won 1-0 at home in April 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura, Santa Fe sit seventh while CD Jaguares are 18th, meaning the hosts are comfortably placed in mid-table while the visitors are fighting to avoid relegation. That contrast in league position gives this fixture added weight for Jaguares, who cannot afford to fall further behind.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs CD Jaguares today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: