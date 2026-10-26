Primera A - Game Week 14 26 Oct 2026 - 21:05

Today's game between Santa Fe and Bucaramanga will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 9:05 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Santa Fe vs Bucaramanga are listed below. The match is available to watch live via Fubo and Fanatiz.

Santa Fe host Bucaramanga in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Pablo Repetto's Santa Fe arrive in decent form and will look to use home advantage to consolidate their position in the top half of the table. Four wins from their last five competitive matches across all competitions point to a side that has found some consistency.

Bucaramanga, managed by Leonel Alvarez, come into this fixture off a difficult run of results. A loss to Chico FC in their most recent Primera A outing has disrupted what had been a promising sequence, and Alvarez will need a response from his squad.

The head-to-head record between these sides is closely contested, and recent meetings have been tight affairs. Both teams know each other well, which should make for a competitive and tactically aware contest.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Santa Fe vs Bucaramanga live, including TV channel details, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Bucaramanga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Santa Fe head coach Pablo Repetto has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced for the home side, and squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bucaramanga manager Leonel Alvarez also has no confirmed absences at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Santa Fe head into this match in strong form, recording four wins and one loss from their last five competitive outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-1 Primera A win over CD Jaguares, and they also claimed a 1-2 away victory against Deportivo Pereira. Across their last five games, they have scored eight goals and conceded six, reflecting an attacking approach that has delivered results. The only defeat in that run came in a 1-0 Primera A loss to Llaneros FC.

Bucaramanga's recent form is more mixed. They have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Primera A matches. The most recent outing ended in a 1-0 defeat to Chico FC, which followed back-to-back draws against America de Cali and Aguilas Doradas. Their best result in that run was a 3-1 win over Junior FC. Bucaramanga scored seven goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Santa Fe beat Bucaramanga 2-1 in a Primera A fixture played at Bucaramanga's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, the record is closely split: Bucaramanga have two wins, Santa Fe have two wins, and one match ended in a draw. The series also includes a 0-0 draw in December 2025 and a 1-0 Bucaramanga home win in November 2025.

Standings

In the Clausura, Bucaramanga sit fifth and Santa Fe are sixth, meaning both sides are competing for the same upper-table positions with little separating them in the standings. In the Apertura, Santa Fe finished seventh and Bucaramanga ended 13th, giving the home side the stronger record across the full campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Santa Fe vs Bucaramanga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: