UEFA Nations League C - Game Week 1 26 Sept 2026 - 12:00 Stadio Olimpico San Marino

Today's game between San Marino and Finland will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 12:00 PM.

San Marino vs Finland is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

San Marino host Finland at the Stadio Olimpico San Marino in Serravalle in UEFA Nations League C Group 1. Both sides arrive at this fixture in contrasting circumstances, though neither can claim convincing recent form.

San Marino, coached by Roberto Cevoli, sit bottom of the group and have struggled for results across their last five outings. Their most recent defeat came against Azerbaijan, and they have failed to win any of their last five matches.

Finland, under coach Jacob Friis, enter the match third in the group standings. The Finns have shown flashes of quality but have been inconsistent, with heavy defeats against Germany and Hungary in recent friendlies dampening confidence.

Friis will be looking for his side to impose themselves on a San Marino team that has conceded freely, including a 7-1 loss to Romania in World Cup qualification last November.

For Finland, this represents a chance to move up the group table and build momentum. San Marino will look to make the game difficult at home, as they did when holding Andorra to a goalless draw earlier this year.

With both coaches needing a positive result, there is genuine purpose to this fixture despite the difference in class between the two nations.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch San Marino vs Finland live.

How to watch San Marino vs Finland with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Roberto Cevoli has not confirmed a probable lineup for San Marino, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Jacob Friis has similarly not named a projected XI for Finland, with no injuries or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

San Marino have lost four of their last five matches, with their only point coming in a goalless draw against Andorra in March 2026. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Azerbaijan, and they also lost 1-2 to Bangladesh in that same window. Across those five games, San Marino scored just five goals while conceding thirteen, including a 7-1 loss to Romania in World Cup qualification.

Finland have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent game ended in a 2-1 defeat to Hungary, following a 4-0 loss to Germany. Their wins came against New Zealand and Andorra, the latter by a commanding 4-0 scoreline. Finland scored seven goals across their five matches but conceded eight, reflecting a side that can create but has been exposed defensively.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides ended in a 1-2 Finland win in European Championship qualification in November 2023, played at the Stadio Olimpico San Marino. Finland have won all four recorded meetings between the two nations, with the most emphatic result an 8-0 victory in Helsinki in November 2010. Finland have been dominant in this fixture historically, and San Marino have yet to take points from any of these encounters.

Standings

Grp. 1 Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Albania ALB 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Belarus BLR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Finland FIN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 San Marino SMR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Promotion Promotion Playoff Possible relegation

In UEFA Nations League C Group 1, San Marino sit fourth while Finland are third. Both sides are looking to improve their positions as the group stage progresses.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Marino vs Finland today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: