Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 15 Aug 2026 - 13:30

Today's game between San Lorenzo and Union will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 1:30 PM.

San Lorenzo vs Union is available to watch live via several platforms. Fubo, TyC Sports, Fanatiz, and ViX all carry the match, giving viewers multiple options whether they prefer linear television or online streaming.

San Lorenzo host Union in the Liga Profesional, with both sides looking to arrest difficult recent runs and climb their respective group standings.

Nestor Gorosito's San Lorenzo come into this fixture in poor shape. Three defeats in their last four Liga Profesional matches have piled pressure on the squad, and a 2-0 home loss to Huracan most recently has done nothing to lift the mood around the club.

Union, managed by Leonardo Madelon, arrive with their own problems. A 1-2 defeat to Central Cordoba de Santiago on August 11 extended a run in which they have won just once in their last five matches across all competitions.

Both clubs sit in the bottom half of their respective Clausura Group A standings, which makes the points on offer here more than routine. A win for either side could shift the picture considerably.

With neither team in commanding form, this is a match that carries real weight for both dressing rooms. For those looking to follow the action, TV channel and live stream information is below.

How to watch San Lorenzo vs Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

San Lorenzo head coach Nestor Gorosito has not confirmed a probable starting XI ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Union manager Leonardo Madelon is in a similar position, with no confirmed lineup, injuries, or suspensions listed at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

San Lorenzo have recorded one win, no draws, and three defeats in their last five matches across all competitions. Their only victory in that run came against Gimnasia Mendoza, a 1-0 Liga Profesional win on July 28. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Huracan on August 9. Across those five games, they scored three goals and conceded four.

Union have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches. Their sole win came against Lanus, a 2-1 result on August 6. Their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Central Cordoba de Santiago on August 11. They scored seven goals and conceded seven across that five-game stretch, though the Copa Argentina exit to Independiente in May also features in that run.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs took place on February 14, 2026, when the sides drew 0-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture with Union as the home team. Before that, Union beat San Lorenzo 2-1 at home in June 2024. Across the last five head-to-head meetings, Union have won once, San Lorenzo have won once, and three matches have ended level.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, San Lorenzo sit 13th while Union are 10th. In the Apertura Group A, San Lorenzo are seventh and Union eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch San Lorenzo vs Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: