WATCH: Ronaldo scores twice after accidental punch to face from PSG's Navas

Cristiano Ronaldo brushed off an accidental punch to the face from Keylor Navas to fire in two goals in Thursday's friendly vs PSG.

CR7 captain of Saudi Pro League All-Stars

Took hard punch to face

Scored twice afterward

WHAT HAPPENED? After Lionel Messi had fired Paris Saint-Germain in front just three minutes into their friendly against an All-Star XI in Riyadh, Cristiano Ronaldo was - naturally - desperate to fight fire with fire. After going up to meet a cross just shy of the half hour mark, he was accidentally punched in the face by PSG stopper Keylor Navas and needed treatment as a result. He recovered in time to take the penalty, though, and added another goal before half-time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE:Thankfully the blow received to Ronaldo wasn't one that ended his game early, and having headed into the break with two goals to his name, he's enjoyed a nice first outing in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT? While Ronaldo is here to stay with Al-Nassr, Messi will return to France after the friendly match.