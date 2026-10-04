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UEFA Nations League B
team-logoRomania
Arena Nationala
team-logoSweden
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Watch Romania vs Sweden UEFA Nations League B soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Romania vs Sweden
Romania
Sweden
UEFA Nations League B

How to watch the UEFA Nations League B match between Romania and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
UEFA Nations League B - Game Week 4
Arena Nationala

Today's game between Romania and Sweden will kick off at Oct 5, 2026, 2:45 PM.

Fubo

Fubo

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ViX

ViX

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How to watch Romania vs Sweden with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Romania vs Sweden Probable lineups

4-4-2
Romania crest
Romania
ROU
Formation
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
4-4-2
I. RaduI. RaduA. RatiuA. Ratiuteam-logoN. Bancuteam-logoV. Ghitateam-logoA. Coubisteam-logoN. Stanciuteam-logoT. Balutateam-logoM. Marinteam-logoD. OlaruD. ManD. Manteam-logoD. BirligeaV. JohanssonV. JohanssonV. Nilsson LindeloefV. Nilsson LindeloefG. GudmundssonG. Gudmundssonteam-logoH. Skoglundteam-logoE. SmithH. LarssonH. LarssonJ. KarlstroemJ. Karlstroemteam-logoS. Nanasiteam-logoA. BernhardssonV. GyoekeresV. Gyoekeresteam-logoB. Zeneli
Sweden crest
Sweden
SWE
4-4-2
Romania

Starting XI

Sweden

Manager

  • G. Hagi
  • G. Potter

Form

ROU

ROU - Form

GEO
D1-1
WAL
W2-1
SWE
L2-1
BIH
L2-4
POL
L6-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/14
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SWE

SWE - Form

JPN
D1-1
FRA
L3-0
ROU
W2-1
POL
W3-1
BIH
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

RomaniaDrawSweden
1
0
3
UEFA Nations League B
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
European Championship Qualification
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
0
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
FT
European Championship Qualification
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
2
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
FT
Friendlies
Romania badge
Romania
ROU
1
Sweden badge
Sweden
SWE
0
FT
3Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/4
Both teams scored2/4

Standings

Grp. 4

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
SwedenSwedenSWE
321063+37
D
W
W
2
Bosnia and HerzegovinaBosnia and HerzegovinaBIH
312053+25
D
W
D
3
PolandPolandPOL
311173+44
W
L
D
4
RomaniaRomaniaROU
3003312-90
L
L
L
Promotion
Promotion Playoff
Relegation Playoff
Relegation

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Romania vs Sweden today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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