Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Today's game between Roma and Slovan Bratislava will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Roma vs Slovan Bratislava is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Roma host Slovan Bratislava at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome in a Champions League group stage fixture that arrives at a complicated moment for Gian Piero Gasperini's side.

The Giallorossi come into this match carrying the weight of a painful European result. Roma led Real Madrid 3-1 before conceding three times in the closing stages to lose 4-3 in the Champions League, a collapse that raised serious questions about their ability to manage games at the highest level.

Gasperini's men did respond in the league, beating Genoa 2-0 in Serie A to demonstrate some domestic resilience. Whether that bounce-back carries into European competition remains to be seen.

Slovan Bratislava arrive in Rome under the management of Yaya Toure, having suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to VfB Stuttgart in their most recent Champions League outing. Their domestic form in the Slovak 1. Liga has been more encouraging, with three wins from their last four league matches.

Roma sit 25th in the Champions League standings while Slovan are placed 36th, giving the home side a clear positional advantage heading into this fixture.

The two clubs have met before in European competition, though their head-to-head history is limited. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Champions League fixture live.

How to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gasperini is expected to line up with Pierluigi Gollini in goal, supported by a back line of Gianluca Mancini, Evan N'Dicka, and Mario Hermoso. Lorenzo Pellegrini, Matias Soule, Nahuel Molina, Marten de Roon, and Wesley are projected to feature in midfield, with Santiago Castro and Paulo Dybala leading the attack. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the Roma squad, though updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Slovan Bratislava are expected to start with Dominik Takac in goal behind a defence of Kenan Bajric, Svetozar Markovic, Sandro Cruz, and Cesar Blackman. Suleiman Camara, Peter Pokorny, Tigran Barseghyan, and Alen Mustafic are set to feature in midfield, with Christian Martinez and Andraz Sporar leading the line. No injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for the away side ahead of the trip to Rome.

Form

Roma have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Serie A win over Genoa, a clean sheet that offered some defensive encouragement after a difficult run. Before that, they suffered the 4-3 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid, a result that followed a goalless draw with Como in the league. Earlier in the sequence, Roma drew 2-2 with Inter and won 2-0 away at Torino. Across those five matches, Roma have scored eight goals and conceded seven.

Slovan Bratislava have won three, drawn one, and lost one of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-0 win over Spartak Trnava in the 1. Liga, though that followed a 3-0 Champions League loss to VfB Stuttgart. Earlier results included a 1-1 draw with Skalica, a 2-1 away win at Komarno, and a 3-1 FA Cup victory over Nitra. Slovan have scored eight goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The two clubs have met twice, both in the Europa League qualification round in August 2011. The most recent of those meetings ended 1-1 at the Stadio Olimpico, with Slovan having won the first leg 1-0 at home. Across the two matches, each side scored once on their own ground, and neither club has won at the other's venue in this limited series.

Standings

In the current Champions League standings, Roma are placed 25th while Slovan Bratislava sit 36th, with both clubs still working to establish themselves in the competition's upper half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Roma vs Slovan Bratislava today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: