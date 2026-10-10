Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 10 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between River Plate and Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 8:30 PM.

River Plate vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto is available to watch live in the United States via Fanatiz and ViX. Both platforms carry the Liga Profesional, giving fans multiple options to stream the action.

River Plate host Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto in the Liga Profesional, with Leonardo Ponzio's side looking to consolidate their strong position in the standings against a visiting team that has struggled for form.

River arrive into this fixture off the back of a defeat to Huracan, a 2-1 loss that snapped a run of three consecutive wins in the league. Before that setback, Ponzio's men had beaten Atletico Tucuman, Independiente Rivadavia, and Banfield in succession, showing they have the quality to string results together.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto arrive in wretched form. Ruben Forestello's side have lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches, with their most recent outing ending in a 1-2 defeat to Racing Club. They have yet to win in the league across their last five outings.

The visitors sit near the foot of both the Clausura and Apertura Group B tables, making this a fixture they desperately need points from. River, by contrast, are placed comfortably in the upper half of the Clausura standings and second in the Apertura group, giving this match a lopsided feel in terms of league context.

For Estudiantes, the challenge of travelling to face a River side that has been winning regularly makes this a daunting assignment. TV channel and live stream information for the fixture is listed below.

How to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Leonardo Ponzio has not confirmed his projected XI for River Plate, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Ruben Forestello's Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed. Further team news will follow ahead of the match.

Form

River Plate have won three of their last five competitive matches, drawing none and losing two. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Huracan, though that followed back-to-back wins over Atletico Tucuman and Independiente Rivadavia. Across five matches, River have scored eight goals and conceded seven, with a Copa Sudamericana draw against Santa Fe also factored into that run.

Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto have lost four and drawn one of their last five Liga Profesional fixtures, recording no wins across that stretch. Their most recent game ended in a 1-2 defeat to Racing Club, and they also fell 2-1 to Belgrano before that. The side has scored four goals in those five matches while conceding seven, and they have failed to win any of their last five league outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two sides in the available record came in March 2026, when River Plate beat Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto 2-0 in a Liga Profesional fixture. That result gives River the edge in recent head-to-head encounters, and Estudiantes now face the task of reversing that outcome on the road.

Standings

In the Clausura Group B table, River Plate sit 10th while Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto are 15th, meaning the visitors arrive needing points to pull away from the lower reaches of the standings. The Apertura Group B picture is more stark, with River placed second and Estudiantes again rooted in 15th, underlining the gap between the two sides in terms of their league campaigns this season.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch River Plate vs Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: