WATCH: Ribery bids tearful goodbye to football after announcing retirement

WHAT HAPPENED? The former France international waved a tearful goodbye to football on Saturday ahead of Salernitana's Serie A clash with Spezia. Ribery has announced his retirement at the age of 39 due to a persistent knee injury and could not hold back the tears as he greeted fans at the Arechi Stadium.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ribery has called time on a 19-year playing career that brought great success, primarily with Bayern Munich where we won 17 titles. The winger joined Salernitana last season but has only made one substitute appearance in the current campaign due to a persistent knee injury which has forced his retirement.

WHAT NEXT FOR RIBERY? The Frenchman will stay with Salernitana in a non-playing capacity. Ribery will is set to work alongside head coach Davide Nicola as the club's technical collaborator.