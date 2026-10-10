LaLiga - Game Week 8 10 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Villarreal will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Madrid vs Villarreal is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Villarreal at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with Jose Mourinho's side under pressure to deliver a convincing home performance after a turbulent week at the club.

Madrid sit fourth in the table, and a run of mixed results has left them chasing ground on the teams above them. Back-to-back defeats to Atletico Madrid and Real Betis in their last five league outings have exposed vulnerabilities that Mourinho will be eager to address.

Off the pitch, the mood at the Bernabeu has been far from settled. Reports of a physical altercation between two first-team players have added tension to an already pressurised environment, while Kylian Mbappe's controversial cycling trip drew scrutiny from the manager.

Villarreal arrive in ninth place but have shown enough quality on the road to make this uncomfortable. Inigo Perez's side won three of their last five across all competitions and beat Levante 3-1 in their most recent LaLiga outing.

The visitors have their own injury concerns to manage, though, and will need to be well-organised to contain a Madrid attack that, even without its full complement of stars, carries genuine threat.

Mbappe remains on the injury list, which means Madrid's attacking options are reshuffled once again. Whether Endrick gets a rare chance to impress Mourinho, or whether the Brazilian's future lies elsewhere, adds an intriguing subplot to the afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Mourinho faces a significant injury list for this fixture. Kylian Mbappe, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, and Federico Valverde are all ruled out, while Dean Huijsen serves a suspension. The projected XI suggests Thibaut Courtois starts in goal behind a back four of Ibrahima Konate, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries, with Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Eduardo Camavinga in midfield, and Vinicius Junior, Arda Guler, and Endrick leading the attack.

Villarreal will be without Santi Comesana, Ilias Akhomach, and Tajon Buchanan through injury. Inigo Perez's projected starting XI features Peter Gulacsi in goal, with a line-up that includes Nicolas Pepe, Georges Mikautadze, and Ayoze Perez in attack. No suspensions are listed for the away side.

Form

Real Madrid have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, and they also lost 1-0 to Real Betis earlier in the run. The brighter moments came with a 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano and a 2-1 Champions League victory over Inter Milan. Across those five games, Madrid scored ten goals and conceded five.

Villarreal have also won two and lost three of their last five, but their form is trending upward. They beat Levante 3-1 most recently and won 1-3 away at Malaga before that. Three defeats in the run — including a 3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League — show they can be vulnerable, but they have scored in every match across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Real Madrid won 2-0 at Villarreal's ground in LaLiga. Before that, Madrid won 3-1 at the Bernabeu in October 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Real Madrid have won four, with the only match not ending in a Madrid victory being a 4-4 draw at Villarreal in May 2024.

Standings

Real Madrid sit fourth in LaLiga, meaning they are already operating with little margin for error if they want to stay in contention at the top of the table. Villarreal are ninth, close enough to the European places to be motivated but not yet in a position to look upward with confidence.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: