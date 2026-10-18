LaLiga - Game Week 9 18 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Estadio Bernabeu

Today's game between Real Madrid and Sevilla will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Real Madrid vs Sevilla is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Real Madrid host Sevilla at the Estadio Bernabeu in LaLiga, with both sides sitting close together in the upper half of the table and separated by a single position.

Jose Mourinho's side come into this fixture with momentum, having beaten Villarreal 1-0 in their last league outing before a 3-4 Champions League win over Roma in midweek. The Bernabeu crowd will be eager to see their side push up the standings, though Mourinho must plan without Vinicius Junior, who serves the first of a four-match suspension following his red card against Villarreal.

Jude Bellingham, who recently committed his long-term future to the club with a contract extension through to June 2031, is expected to lead the midfield alongside Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni. Kylian Mbappe leads the attack, with Arda Guler — another player who has signed a new deal to stay at the Bernabeu until 2031 — also named in the projected lineup.

Sevilla arrive under Luis Garcia having drawn their last LaLiga match 3-3 at Levante. They have shown they can score goals, but defensive consistency has been a concern across recent weeks.

Isaac Romero is suspended for the visitors, and Garcia will also be without Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao through injury, leaving his options slightly stretched ahead of a difficult trip to the capital.

Read on to find out how to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla live, including every TV channel and live stream option available.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Jose Mourinho has a largely fit squad available, though Raul Asencio and Rodrygo are both ruled out through injury. Vinicius Junior is suspended and will miss this match. The projected XI sees Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Dean Huijsen, Antonio Ruediger, Marc Cucurella, and Denzel Dumfries forming the back four. Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Yan Diomande are expected in midfield, with Arda Guler supporting Kylian Mbappe.

For Sevilla, Luis Garcia is without Miguel Angel Sierra and Marcao due to injury, while Isaac Romero serves a suspension. Odysseas Vlachodimos is expected to start in goal, with a back four of Kike Salas, Andres Castrin, Gabriel Suazo, and Juan Iglesias. Youssouf Fofana and Lucien Agoume are set to anchor midfield, with Felix Correia, Ruben Vargas, and Alfon Gonzalez providing support ahead of lone striker Robbie Ure.

Form

Real Madrid have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, losing only to Atletico Madrid 2-1 in LaLiga. Their most recent outing produced a 3-4 win over Roma in the Champions League, and they also beat Villarreal 1-0 and Rayo Vallecano 4-1 in the league. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals and conceded eight, showing both attacking output and occasional defensive vulnerability.

Sevilla have a more mixed recent record, winning two and drawing one of their last five competitive matches, with two defeats. Their most recent LaLiga fixture ended 3-3 at Levante, while they also lost 1-3 to Barcelona in the league. Wins over Deportivo de A Coruna and Valencia demonstrate they can pick up points on the road. Across five matches, Sevilla have scored eight goals and conceded ten.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in May 2026, when Real Madrid won 1-0 at Sevilla's ground in LaLiga. Before that, Real Madrid claimed a 2-0 home win in December 2025 and a 2-0 victory at Sevilla in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches in LaLiga, Real Madrid have won all five, scoring ten goals and conceding just two, including a 4-2 home win in December 2024 and a 1-0 victory in February 2024.

Standings

Real Madrid sit fourth in LaLiga and Sevilla fifth, meaning this is a direct contest between two sides in the chasing pack who will both be looking to close the gap on the teams above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Real Madrid vs Sevilla today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: