Liga Profesional - Game Week 13 18 Oct 2026 - 13:45

Today's game between Racing Club and Independiente will kick off at Oct 18, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Racing Club vs Independiente is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. Details on how to access the match through each platform are listed below.

Racing Club host Independiente in a Liga Profesional fixture that carries significant weight for the home side, who are in urgent need of points at the wrong end of Clausura Group B.

Sebastian Romero's Racing side arrive at this match under real pressure. A 0-2 defeat to Belgrano in their last Liga Profesional outing extended a difficult run, and the squad has faced challenges on multiple fronts in recent weeks.

Independiente come into the game in steadier shape. Jadson Viera's side drew 0-0 with Talleres in their most recent outing and have shown enough resilience across recent fixtures to make them a difficult opponent.

Racing sit 13th in Clausura Group B, while Independiente occupy 7th in Clausura Group A. The gap in the standings reflects how different the mood is around these two clubs right now.

With Racing desperate for a positive result at home and Independiente looking to build on a solid recent run, the conditions are set for a competitive derby. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Racing Club vs Independiente live.

How to watch Racing Club vs Independiente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Romero has not confirmed a projected XI for Racing Club, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news emerges.

Jadson Viera's Independiente squad details are similarly unavailable at this stage, with no confirmed absences or suspensions listed for the away side. Further information will be added as it becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Racing Club have won two and lost three of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent Liga Profesional result was a 0-2 defeat to Belgrano, and they also lost 2-3 to Boca Juniors in the Copa Argentina. A 1-2 win away at Estudiantes de Rio Cuarto represents their most positive recent result. Romero's side have scored eight goals and conceded eight across those five outings, reflecting a team that creates chances but remains exposed defensively.

Independiente have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended 0-0 against Talleres, while their heaviest result in that run was a 1-4 defeat to Instituto. Viera's side have scored three goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Independiente won 1-0 at home against Racing in a Liga Profesional fixture. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, Independiente hold one win to Racing's one, with three matches ending level — including two 0-0 draws and a 1-1 draw. The series reflects a closely contested rivalry, with neither side able to establish clear dominance in recent seasons.

Standings

Racing Club sit 13th in Clausura Group B, a position that places them firmly in the lower reaches of the table and underlines the urgency around this fixture. Independiente occupy 7th in Clausura Group A, a mid-table spot that reflects a more stable campaign from Viera's side.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Racing Club vs Independiente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: