Eredivisie - Game Week 8 9 Oct 2026 - 14:00 Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and SC Heerenveen will kick off at Oct 9, 2026, 2:00 PM.

PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen is available to watch live in the United States via Fubo and ESPN Select. Both platforms carry Eredivisie coverage this season, giving fans straightforward access to the action from Philips Stadion.

PSV Eindhoven host SC Heerenveen at Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in an Eredivisie fixture that pits a side chasing the top two against a visiting team looking to arrest a difficult run of form.

Peter Bosz's side enter this match sitting third in the Eredivisie table, and a win would keep them firmly in contention at the top end of the division. PSV's attacking output has been a feature of their campaign, with their recent results underlining their firepower.

Heerenveen arrive in Eindhoven in a more precarious position, sitting tenth in the standings. Robin Veldman's side have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and will need to show considerably more than they have managed on the road this season.

PSV carry a significant injury list into this game, with a number of key absences across different positions. Bosz will need to manage his resources carefully, particularly with European commitments also in the picture this season.

For Heerenveen, the challenge is straightforward on paper but daunting in practice. Philips Stadion is rarely a comfortable place for visiting sides, and PSV's home record against this opponent has been strong in recent meetings.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch this Eredivisie fixture live, including TV channel listings, live stream options, and kick-off information.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

PSV head into this fixture without a significant number of players. Jerdy Schouten, Adamo Nagalo, Sam Lammers, Kilian Sildillia, Alassane Plea, Sami Ouaissa, Paul Wanner, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Ricardo Pepi are all listed as injured. No suspensions are recorded for the home side. Peter Bosz is expected to name a projected XI featuring Matej Kovar in goal, with Armando Obispo, Sergino Dest, Mauro Junior, and Ryan Flamingo in defence, and Ruben van Bommel and Sven Mijnans among those likely to feature further forward.

Heerenveen make the trip to Eindhoven without Mees Hilgers, Mats Egbring, and Dirk Proper through injury. No suspensions affect Robin Veldman's squad. The away side's projected XI includes Bernt Klaverboer in goal, with Dylan Vente expected to lead the attack.

Form

PSV have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 Eredivisie defeat to FC Twente, a result that followed a 4-1 win over Sparta Rotterdam. Earlier in the run, PSV beat Ajax 3-1 away and put six past FC Utrecht without reply. Across the five matches, PSV have scored 15 goals and conceded four, though the Twente defeat will give Bosz cause to sharpen his side's defensive focus.

Heerenveen have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their best result in that period was a 4-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam, but they have also suffered defeats to AZ Alkmaar and PEC Zwolle, and drew 0-0 with Telstar. The away side have scored six goals and conceded seven across those five fixtures, a record that reflects their inconsistency heading into this trip.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in February 2026, when PSV beat Heerenveen 3-1 in an Eredivisie fixture at Philips Stadion. That followed a 4-1 PSV win over Heerenveen in the KNVB Cup earlier that same month. Across the last five head-to-head meetings provided, PSV have won four times and Heerenveen have taken one victory, a 1-0 win at home in December 2024.

Standings

PSV sit third in the Eredivisie, putting them in the upper reaches of the table where a positive result is needed to maintain pressure on the sides above them. Heerenveen are tenth, a position that reflects a mid-table side in need of points to avoid drifting further from the top half of the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs SC Heerenveen today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: