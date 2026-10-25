Eredivisie - Game Week 10 25 Oct 2026 - 09:30 Philips Stadion

Today's game between PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 9:30 AM.

PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

PSV Eindhoven host Feyenoord at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven in an Eredivisie fixture that carries real weight at this stage of the Dutch season.

Peter Bosz's side come into this match under pressure. PSV have lost three of their last five games across all competitions, including defeats in the Champions League and a damaging home loss in the Eredivisie, and they need a response in front of their own supporters.

Feyenoord arrive in sharply contrasting form. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side have won four of their last five matches, scoring freely throughout, and they sit top of the Eredivisie table heading into this fixture.

The gap in recent form makes this a fascinating contest. PSV's attacking threat remains real despite their inconsistency, and a home derby against the league leaders is precisely the kind of occasion that can shift a side's momentum.

Bosz will be working with a depleted squad, with several key absences from his injury list, while Van Bronckhorst must also manage a number of unavailable players as Feyenoord balance domestic and European commitments.

This is a fixture that could have a significant bearing on the Eredivisie title race, with Feyenoord looking to extend their advantage at the summit and PSV seeking to close the gap.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord live.

How to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Peter Bosz is without Jerdy Schouten, Alassane Plea, Kilian Sildillia, and Adamo Nagalo through injury, while Sven Mijnans is suspended. PSV's projected XI is expected to feature Matej Kovar in goal, with a back line of Armando Obispo, Filip Kostic, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Sergino Dest. Ivan Perisic, Noah Fernandez, Mauro Junior, and Esmir Bajraktarevic are set to feature in midfield and attack alongside Kodai Sano and Guus Til.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is dealing with absences of his own, with Jordan Bos, Gijs Smal, Thomas Beelen, Shaqueel van Persie, Bart Nieuwkoop, and Reiss Nelson all sidelined through injury. Feyenoord's projected XI is expected to line up with Tjark Ernst in goal, a defensive unit of Mika Marmol, Tsuyoshi Watanabe, Givairo Read, and Jerry St. Juste, and an attacking contingent including Oussama Targhalline, Gjivai Zechiel, Luciano Valente, Anis Hadj Moussa, and Nacho Ferri, with Charles Vanhoutte also named.

Form

PSV have recorded two wins and three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 Champions League win away at FC Porto, though that followed back-to-back defeats to ADO Den Haag in the Eredivisie and RB Leipzig in the Champions League. Earlier in the run, PSV beat SC Heerenveen 2-0 but also lost 3-2 to FC Twente. Across those five fixtures, PSV scored six goals and conceded four.

Feyenoord have won four of their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 Champions League defeat to Real Betis, but prior to that they won three consecutive games, including a 3-4 Eredivisie win at Telstar and a 3-2 Champions League victory over Como. They also beat AZ Alkmaar 2-0 and FC Utrecht 5-0 during this run. Across five matches, Feyenoord scored thirteen goals and conceded three.

Head-to-Head Record

PSV have dominated this fixture in recent meetings. The most recent encounter came in February 2026, when PSV beat Feyenoord 3-0 at the Philips Stadion in the Eredivisie. Across the last five recorded meetings between the clubs, PSV have won four and Feyenoord one, with the sole Feyenoord victory coming in an Eredivisie fixture in October 2025. PSV have also won both a KNVB Cup tie and two further Eredivisie clashes during this period, underlining their recent dominance in this rivalry.

Standings

In the Eredivisie, Feyenoord sit first and PSV are third, meaning the visitors arrive as league leaders while the hosts need a win to close the gap at the top of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch PSV Eindhoven vs Feyenoord today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: