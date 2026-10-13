CONCACAF Caribbean Cup - Semi Finals 13 Oct 2026 - 21:00

Today's game between Portmore United and Violette AC will kick off at Oct 13, 2026, 9:00 PM.

The match is available to stream live. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Portmore United host Violette AC in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, with both clubs arriving at this fixture from contrasting stretches of form.

The Jamaican side have been grinding through their domestic schedule, picking up back-to-back draws in the Premier League before this continental assignment. Their Caribbean Cup campaign has been uneven, and they will be looking to assert themselves on home turf.

Violette AC arrive as the form side. The Haitian club have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, and they currently sit at the top of their group in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup standings. Their confidence will be high.

Portmore sit second in Group B, meaning they cannot afford a slip if they want to keep pace at the top of the table. The gap between the two sides in the standings adds an edge to what is already a meaningful fixture.

For fans looking to follow the action, here is everything you need to know about where to watch Portmore United vs Violette AC.

How to watch Portmore United vs Violette AC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Confirmed team news for Portmore United is not yet available, and no injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Violette AC are similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage, with no injury or suspension data currently listed. Further details are expected to emerge in the build-up to the match.

Form

Portmore United have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Waterhouse FC, following an identical scoreline against Arnett Gardens. Their best result in this run was a 4-1 victory over Humble Lions, and they have scored seven goals while conceding five across the five games.

Violette AC have been in excellent form, winning four of their last five matches. They beat Club Sando 1-0 in their most recent CONCACAF Caribbean Cup fixture and have also claimed wins over SV Broki, Delfines del Este FC, and Defence Force. Across those four Caribbean Cup matches, they have conceded just once while scoring five goals.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Portmore United and Violette AC is currently available. This fixture will provide a first recorded meeting between the two clubs in the available dataset.

Standings

Violette AC lead Group A in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, putting them in a strong position to advance. Portmore United sit second in Group B, meaning they need a positive result to maintain their place among the frontrunners in their group.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Portmore United vs Violette AC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: