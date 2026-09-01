Coppa Italia - 1/16 1 Sept 2026 - 12:00

Today's game between Parma Calcio 1913 and Cremonese will kick-off at Sep 1, 2026, 12:00 PM.

Parma vs Cremonese is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Coppa Italia fixture are listed below.

Parma host Cremonese in the Coppa Italia, with Carlos Cuesta's side looking to use the cup competition as a platform to build confidence after a difficult start to the Serie A season.

Parma have taken just one point from their opening two league matches, losing to Cagliari on the opening weekend before falling 2-0 at Juventus. The defeat at the Allianz Stadium was compounded by controversy, with Parma furious over a penalty appeal waved away in the final quarter of the game.

Cuesta's squad will at least draw some encouragement from their Coppa Italia campaign so far. They beat Catania 2-0 in the previous round, which stands as their only competitive win of the pre-season and early season combined.

Cremonese arrive from Serie B, where Marco Giampaolo's side have also struggled for form. They have lost both of their opening league matches, including a 3-0 defeat to Modena last Friday, though they did progress through the Coppa Italia by beating Sampdoria 2-0 earlier in August.

For Cremonese, this represents a step up in class, but also an opportunity. A run in the cup could provide exactly the momentum Giampaolo needs as his side attempts to push for promotion back to Serie A.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Parma vs Cremonese, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Cremonese with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Carlos Cuesta takes charge of Parma for this Coppa Italia tie, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released at this stage.

Marco Giampaolo names the Cremonese squad, but similarly, no team news details are available for the away side ahead of this fixture. Further updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Parma have won one, drawn one, and lost three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat at Juventus in Serie A, with Nico Gonzalez and Teun Koopmeiners on the scoresheet for the hosts. Earlier in that run, Parma also lost 1-0 at home to Cagliari in their Serie A opener. Their sole win came against Catania in the Coppa Italia, a 2-0 victory in the previous round. Across the five matches, Parma scored four goals and conceded six.

Cremonese have won two and lost three of their last five. Their most recent match ended in a 3-0 Serie B defeat to Modena, following a 1-0 loss to Empoli the previous week. Their two wins both came against higher-division opposition in cup or relegation-playoff contexts, including a 2-0 Coppa Italia win over Sampdoria and a 1-0 Serie A victory at Udinese earlier in the year. Cremonese scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Serie A on March 21, 2026, when Cremonese won 2-0 at Parma's ground. Before that, the sides drew 0-0 in the reverse fixture in September 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Cremonese hold the better record with two wins to Parma's two, with one draw, and the away side has won on three of those five occasions.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs Cremonese today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: