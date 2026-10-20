Champions League - Game Week 3 20 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 3:00 PM.

PSG vs Barcelona is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+ and ViX. Broadcast details for your region are listed below.

Paris Saint-Germain host Barcelona at the Parc des Princes in a UEFA Champions League fixture that needs no extra billing. Two of Europe's most possession-driven sides meet in Paris with both clubs sitting at the summit of the early Champions League standings.

Luis Enrique takes charge against his former club, a subplot that adds a sharp personal edge to the tactical contest. The PSG manager has spoken openly about his plan to contain Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, calling his approach straightforward — though stopping Yamal rarely proves to be.

PSG arrive in excellent domestic form, having won all five of their last matches across Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their most recent European outing, a 4-2 victory over Manchester City, underlined their credentials as genuine contenders this season.

Barcelona travel to Paris having also won their last five matches, though the trip itself has not been without difficulty. Thick fog delayed the squad's flight to the French capital, forcing Hansi Flick's side to adjust their pre-match preparations at short notice.

Vitinha, who will start in midfield for PSG, has predicted an extraordinary tactical contest. The Portuguese international believes both sides' shared commitment to possession-based football will produce something worth watching.

One concern surrounds PSG's penalty record. Luis Enrique has publicly acknowledged his side lacks a reliable spot-kick taker after recent misses from Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, and Ferran Torres — a weakness Barcelona's coaching staff will not have overlooked.

For everything you need to watch the match live, the details are below.

How to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Luis Enrique is expected to name a front line of Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Desire Doue, with Vitinha, Joao Neves, and Fabian Ruiz providing the midfield platform. Matvey Safonov starts in goal, with Achraf Hakimi, Willian Pacho, Marquinhos, and Lucas Digne forming the back four. PSG are without Alessandro Longoni, Nuno Mendes, and Senny Mayulu through injury, and carry no suspensions into the match.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona are set to line up with Joan Garcia in goal behind a defence of Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, and Xavi Espart. Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Rodri, Anthony Gordon, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha complete the projected XI. The visitors travel without Andreas Christensen, Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, and Roony Bardghji, all sidelined through injury.

Form

PSG have won all five of their most recent matches, recording victories in both Ligue 1 and the Champions League. Their last outing was a 1-3 win at Strasbourg on October 17, following a 2-4 Champions League triumph over Manchester City three days earlier. Across the five matches, PSG scored 11 goals and conceded five, keeping one clean sheet in a 0-1 win at Brest.

Barcelona arrive with an equally clean recent record, winning all five of their last matches in LaLiga and the Champions League. Their most recent result was a 2-5 win at Real Betis on October 17. A 1-4 Champions League victory over Galatasaray and a 7-2 thrashing of Racing Santander earlier in the run highlight a side scoring freely, with 19 goals scored across the five games and just six conceded.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in the Champions League on October 1, 2025, when PSG won 2-1 at Barcelona's ground. Looking across the last five head-to-head encounters in the Champions League, PSG hold the stronger record, with three wins to Barcelona's two. PSG have scored 13 goals across those five matches, with Barcelona netting seven.

Standings

PSG enter this fixture as the top-ranked side in the Champions League standings, with Barcelona directly behind them in second place, meaning both clubs arrive with a point to prove about who leads European football's elite competition at this early stage.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: