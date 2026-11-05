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Conference League
team-logoPanathinaikos
Athens Olympic Stadium
team-logoCSKA Sofia
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Anggi Riwanto
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Watch Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia live today: Who is showing the match on TV and via live stream?

Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia
Panathinaikos
CSKA Sofia
Conference League

Panathinaikos face CSKA Sofia in the Conference League. But who is showing or streaming the match live today?

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Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Game Week 3
Athens Olympic Stadium

Panathinaikos and CSKA Sofia kick off on 05.11.2026 at 21:00.

Watch Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia live today: TV and live stream details

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Recent form

Panathinaikos have won their last five competitive games. Most recently, the Greek club beat AEK Athens 2-0 in the Super League. Before that, they thrashed Asteras Tripolis 5-1. In the Conference League, Panathinaikos beat Qairat Almaty 5-1. Across those five games, they have scored 11 goals and conceded only 3.

CSKA Sofia have been less consistent, with two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five games. They most recently drew 0-0 with PFK Slavia Sofia. In the Conference League, CSKA Sofia drew 2-2 with FC Nordsjälland after a 1-2 defeat to AS Monaco.

PAO

PAO - Form

ATT
W5-1
KAL
W1-5
VOL
W0-1
ARI
W2-1
AEK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CSS

CSS - Form

ASM
L1-2
NES
W0-2
FCN
D2-2
LUR
W2-0
SSO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Line-ups

Panathinaikos vs CSKA Sofia lineups

4-3-3
Panathinaikos crest
Panathinaikos
PAO
Formation
CSKA Sofia crest
CSKA Sofia
CSS
5-4-1
I. PenaI. PenaG. KyriakopoulosG. KyriakopoulosR. van DrongelenR. van DrongelenS. de VrijS. de VrijD. CalabriaD. CalabriaV. TabordaV. TabordaK. KangwaK. KangwaI. LouzaI. LouzaS. Andino ValenciaS. Andino ValenciaL. GarciaL. GarciaE. RastoderE. RastoderF. LapoukhovF. LapoukhovA. MartinoA. MartinoT. IvanovT. IvanovPastorPastorD. AlmeidaD. AlmeidaJ. GbaminJ. GbaminI. PittasI. PittasS. SensiS. SensiA. YordanovA. YordanovI. SoletI. SoletL. GodoyL. Godoy
CSKA Sofia crest
CSKA Sofia
CSS
4-3-3
Panathinaikos

Starting XI

CSKA Sofia

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Neestrup
  • M. Gisdol

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Form

PAO

PAO - Form

ATT
W5-1
KAL
W1-5
VOL
W0-1
ARI
W2-1
AEK
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
15/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
CSS

CSS - Form

ASM
L1-2
NES
W0-2
FCN
D2-2
LUR
W2-0
SSO
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: Head-to-head record

Head to Head

PanathinaikosDrawCSKA Sofia
2
0
0
Europa League
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
2
CSKA Sofia badge
CSKA Sofia
CSS
1
FT
Europa League
CSKA Sofia badge
CSKA Sofia
CSS
0
Panathinaikos badge
Panathinaikos
PAO
1
FT
3Goals Scored0
Games over 2.5 goals0/2
Both teams scored0/2

Panathinaikos vs. CSKA Sofia: The tables

#
PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
MjaellbyMjaellbyMJA
321051+47
W
D
W
2
AjaxAjaxAJX
320193+66
W
W
L
3
PanathinaikosPanathinaikosPAO
220072+56
W
W
4
LuganoLuganoLUG
220084+46
W
W
5
BrannBrannBRA
220062+46
W
W
6
FC TwenteFC TwenteTWE
220051+46
W
W
7
MonacoMonacoASM
220051+46
W
W
8
TrabzonsporTrabzonsporTRS
320163+36
L
W
W
9
St.TruidenSt.TruidenSTT
220030+36
W
W
10
Hajduk SplitHajduk SplitHAS
320132+16
L
W
W
11
FreiburgFreiburgSCF
320145-16
W
L
W
12
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
211040+44
D
W
13
FC KoebenhavnFC KoebenhavnFCK
211052+34
D
W
14
Universitatea CraiovaUniversitatea CraiovaUCR
211042+24
W
D
15
FK Crvena ZvezdaFK Crvena ZvezdaZVE
31116604
W
D
L
16
AtalantaAtalantaATA
31114404
D
L
W
17
BragaBragaBRA
311123-14
D
W
L
18
GentGentGNT
311112-14
D
L
W
19
ThunThunTHU
31023303
W
L
L
20
Borac Banja LukaBorac Banja LukaBOR
310234-13
L
W
L
21
Lincoln Red Imps FCLincoln Red Imps FCLRI
310236-33
W
L
L
22
FC NordsjaellandFC NordsjaellandFCN
20203302
D
D
23
EgnatiaEgnatiaEGN
20202202
D
D
24
Riga FCRiga FCRIG
20202202
D
D
25
AGFAGFAGF
302112-12
D
D
L
26
Kairat AlmatyKairat AlmatyKAL
302137-42
D
L
D
27
CSKA SofiaCSKA SofiaCSS
201134-11
D
L
28
JablonecJablonecJAB
201123-11
D
L
29
Pafos FCPafos FCPAF
201124-21
D
L
30
Iberia 1999Iberia 1999IBE
201113-21
D
L
31
GetafeGetafeGET
201136-31
L
D
32
Heart of MidlothianHeart of MidlothianHEA
301226-41
L
L
D
33
KuPSKuPSKUP
301226-41
D
L
L
34
FC MidtjyllandFC MidtjyllandMID
301228-61
L
L
D
35
Inter Club d'EscaldesInter Club d'EscaldesESC
300327-50
L
L
L
36
FK Kauno ZalgirisFK Kauno ZalgirisKZA
200218-70
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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